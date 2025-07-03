ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Fall Prey to Cyber Traps, Fraudsters Use Fake PM Kisan, Bank apps to Drain Accounts, Police Urge Caution

Jogulamba-Gadwal District: In a disturbing trend, cybercriminals are now targeting farmers, using social media platforms like WhatsApp to lure them with fake promises of government benefits. Disguised as updates from the PM Kisan App and banking services, these fraudulent posts are leading to significant financial losses.

Fake Links, Real Losses

Cyber crooks are infiltrating WhatsApp groups, circulating messages that claim installing the PM Kisan App will result in ₹6,000 being directly credited to farmers’ accounts by the central government. These messages appear convincing and are often accompanied by logos of official schemes and banks. In Gattu mandal, a farmer who clicked on such a link lost ₹64,500 within minutes. Realizing he was duped, he promptly approached the Gattu police for help.

Farmers in Crosshairs

With the government recently crediting direct cash benefits to farmers under various schemes, fraudsters have seized the opportunity. Officials say that due to low digital literacy, farmers are unable to differentiate between genuine and fake apps. Fake apps claiming to be from SBI, PM Kisan, and other banks are being widely circulated in joint Mahabubnagar district, especially in farming communities.

Recent Incidents Across the Region

In Dharur mandal, a young man received a WhatsApp message urging him to update his SBI account through a link. He lost ₹20,000 after entering his details. A man from Gadwal mandal downloaded an app promising to help find wedding venues. After entering his personal details, he discovered that it was a scam app, his money had vanished from his bank account.

WhatsApp Groups Being Misused