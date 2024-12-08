Farmers Begin 'Dilli Chalo' March, Stopped Soon After At Shambhu Border; Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters

Shambhu: A group of 101 farmers resumed their 'Dilli Chalo' march at noon today (Dec 8, 2024) from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

However, after walking for a few metres, they were stopped at the barricades installed by Haryana Police. Visuals from Shambhu showed a group of farmers beginning their march towards Delhi with security forces deployed behind the massive barricades installed on a bridge. The farmers reached the barricades where they were seen speaking to the police officials asking them to allow the group to march ahead.

The police officers deployed near the protest site asked the farmers to show them the requisite permission to take out the foot march.

A Haryana Police official deployed at the Shambhu border was seen telling the media that the farmers in the march were not the people "whose names were on the list given to them".

"We will first identify them (farmers) and then we can allow them to go ahead. We have a list of the names of 101 farmers, and they are not those people - they are not letting us identify them - they are moving ahead as a mob...," the police official told the reporters at the spot. Police also used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The Haryana Police had earlier asked the farmers not to proceed further and cited a prohibitory order clamped by the Ambala administration under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that bans unlawful assembly of five or more people in the district.

Protesting farmers had on Friday suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border.

On Saturday, farmer representative Sarwan Singh Pandher said a group of 101 farmers will depart for Delhi at noon on Sunday. Security was tightened at Delhi's Singhu border as well ahead of the protest march.

Metal and nailed-concrete barricading at the Shambhu Border to thwart the farmers protest march to Delhi today (Sunday). (PTI)

"Delhi Police is on alert and security has been tightened at the Singhu border. A skeletal deployment has been made at the Singhu border but it may increase as per the situation at the Shambu border," PTI reported quoting a senior police officer. The officer said traffic may also be hit due to the security arrangements at the border and in the central part of Delhi.

A strict vigil is also being maintained at the Noida border as another group of farmers from Uttar Pradesh has been protesting there, he added.

Farmers' Demands

The protesting farmers had earlier attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and February 21 but were stopped by security forces deployed at the border points. Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding a farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Farmers at the protest site at Shambhu Border before the start of their march towards Delhi, in Patiala district, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (PTI)

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.

'Modi Govt In No Mood For Talks'

On Sunday, farmer-leader Pandher said 16 farmers suffered injuries and one of them lost hearing ability because of the teargas shelling by Haryana security personnel on Friday.

Except for four injured farmers, the rest of them have been discharged from hospital, Pandher added. "We have not received any message from the Centre for holding talks. The (Narendra) Modi government is in no mood to hold talks."

Pandher said that the protests by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have reached their 300th day, yet the central government remains unyielding.

"The protest of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) have entered the 300th day. But the central government is still adamant...Another big announcement we made was that we will oppose the entry of BJP leaders in Punjab. We are not sure but we have heard that Saini (Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini) and Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) are going to Amritsar. We call out the farmers of Punjab to oppose their entry into the state.," he said.

On the action of security personnel against protesting farmers, Pandher said the BJP government at the Centre has been "exposed". "What did they do yesterday (Friday)? People are angry with this action. People are asking the BJP that since the farmers were not taking tractor-trolleys along with them then why they were not allowed to move ahead," he posed.

Ensure Media Is Stopped At Safe Distance: Haryana Police to Punjab Counterparts

The Haryana Police has written to its Punjab counterpart asking it to ensure media personnel are stopped at a distance from the protest site for their safety as well as to ensure ease in maintaining law and order.

Haryana Police, in a communication to the Punjab Police chief, said, "It is brought to your notice that on December 6, when the 'jatha' of farmers approached towards the Haryana border, many media persons were also accompanying them despite the request made by this office not to allow media persons near the protest site." "Due to this, Haryana Police faced a lot of problems in handling the law-and-order situation at the border," it said.

"Hence you are again requested to direct all concerned to ensure that media persons are stopped at a safe distance (minimum 1 km) in the interest of the safety of media persons as well as their requirements," the letter stated.

The Patiala Police, under whose jurisdiction the Shambhu area comes, urged the media persons to maintain a safe distance from the border for news coverage.