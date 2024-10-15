ETV Bharat / bharat

Herd Of Tuskers Trample Farmer To Death In Andhra Pradesh

Annamayya: A farmer was killed in an attack by a group of tuskers in Kothapalli, Peeleru mandal of Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh. The deceased, Raja Reddy (55), died on the spot after the attack on his way to the farm early in the morning on Tuesday. About 15 to 20 elephants entered a mango grove near Peeleru Indiramma Colony from the Pulicherela forest area of the Koothavetu Chittoor district.

After getting the information, officials from the forest department reached the spot to find the tuskers in a jovial mood eating and roaming in the orchard. The officials will try to drive them away from the grove in the evening.

Forest officials have cautioned the locals not to venture near the group of elephants, roaming in the area in search of food. They are attacking those who come across the crop fields. Peeleru MLA Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy went to the spot and paid a visit to the family of the deceased. He alerted the authorities about the grim situation around the village.