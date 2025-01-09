ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmer Sustains Burn Injury In Geyser Blast At Khanauri Border

Chandigarh: A farmer sustained burn injuries in the hands and feet in a major geyser blast on the Khanauri border on Thursday. Identified as Gurdial of Samana, the ryot was taken to the government hospital where he is currently receiving treatment, a farmer leader said.

In a separate incident, a quinquagenarian farmer protesting at the Shambhu border allegedly died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday. The farmer, Resham Singh of Pahuwind of Tarn Taran, was taken to Patiala's Rajindra Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. This is the second such incident in three months, farmer leaders said.

Meanwhile, farmer unions have decided to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, in solidarity with Jagjit Singh Dallewal whose hunger strike, demanding legal guarantee for MSP, entered its 45th day on Thursday. Alongside effigy, copies of the draft agricultural policy will be set on fire on January 13 followed by a tractor march to the national capital on Republic Day on January 26.