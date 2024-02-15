Farmer Leaders Apologise as Journalists' Injured in Protest at Shambhu Border

Chandigarh: The farmer leaders have apologised for the attack on journalists, who were covering the 'Delhi Chalo' movement at the Punjab-Haryana border yesterday.

A journalist and a cameraman of a news agency were injured during a scuffle between the protesters and the security forces at Shambhu border. The injured newspersons were rescued from the mob by their colleagues.

Addressing a press conference to condemn the attack, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal apologised to the entire journalist community along with other farmers. He said that the incident is not correct and should have never happened. "Media has played a major role in bringing this movement before the world. Nobody can play the role that is played by the media. So I apologise on behalf of all farmers to the journalist community," he said.

"I request all our supporters to act responsibly and protect our agitation. We have to ensure that such an incident does not happen in future. The members of the farmer unions will be given the responsibility to monitor situation round the clock," Dallewal said.

The farmer leader said that whenever the movement takes the right direction, attempts are made to cause disruptions through nefarious conspiracies. Mischievous elements are trying to spoil the protest, so all the farmer leaders need to protect the front along with the struggle, Dallewal said.

He said that special arrangements are being made for the safety of journalists and a space will be reserved for them and their outside broadcast (OB) vans at the protest site. This apart, identity cards will be given to the journalists to prevent chances of any misunderstanding.