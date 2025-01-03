Khanauri Border/Chandigarh: On the 39th day of his fast till death at Khanauri border, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has made a vital appeal to people.

Dallewal appealed people to gather at Khanauri border in Sangrur on January 4. He sought people's support and appealed everyone to gather at the farmers' protest in large numbers. Dallewal issued a video message on Friday and appealed people to reach Khanauri border on January 4. He said, 'You all know that the fight for MSP is being fought. The people of the country who are part of this MSP fight want to fight and win. I request people with folded hands that I want to see all of you at the Khanauri border on January 4. Please do visit on January 4. I will be grateful to all of you.'

Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Appeals People To Gather At Khanauri Border On Jan 4 (ETV Bharat)

Farmers to not attend Supreme Court meeting

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers will not talk to the High Powered Committee formed by the Supreme Court at Panchkula. "We have already made it clear that the matter is not concerned with courts. We demand the Central government to talk to us. Today's meeting was called to create a rift in the farmers' movement. Owing to the terms and conditions of the committee, we will not attend the meeting," he said.

Earlier, the Punjab government had told the Supreme Court that a proposal has come from the protesting farmers that if the Central government is ready for talks, regarding farmers’ demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price, then Dallewal, who is on hunger strike, would be ready to take medical help. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The bench said it will not comment on the aspect of negotiations, and made it clear that the court is happy, “if something happens which is acceptable to all sides”. The Punjab government said it has filed an application on this aspect.

Punjab's Advocate General Gurminder Singh contended before the bench that some intervenors had spoken with Dallewal on Monday. He said a call for bandh was given resulting in blockades across the state. Singh submitted that there is a proposal, if the Centre is open to talk, then Dallewal is ready to take medical help.