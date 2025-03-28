'Farmer leader Dallewal Accepted Water, Broken The Indefinite fast': Punjab Government To SC

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Friday told the Supreme Court that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on an indefinite hunger strike in support of various demands, accepted water and broke his fast this morning.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Lauding the efforts of Dallewal, the bench said he is a genuine farmer leader without any political agenda. Advocate General Gurminder Singh for Punjab informed the bench that they have dispersed the protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders, and opened all blocked roads and highways.

The bench said it knows that some people did not want the settlement of the grievances of farmers. "We are not sitting in an ivory tower. We know everything," said the bench.

The top court also asked the Punjab and Haryana government to file a status report about the prevailing situation on the ground. The bench asked the high-powered committee headed by a former high court judge to look into the grievances of farmers, to also file a supplementary status report.

The apex court, in a big relief to Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann government, also refused to entertain a contempt petition filed against the state government for forcibly evicting farmers (on March 19 night and 20th morning) protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders seeking legal guarantee for MSP on crops and other demands.

"We have been telling them (Punjab & Haryana) to open the highways.. National Highway cannot be permanently blocked. We are not entertaining the contempt petition.....Highways are not to be blocked," the bench told the lawyer for Sehajpreet Singh, who had filed the contempt petition.

The bench said a large number of people were suffering due to blockade and transportation of goods and other services especially to hill states also was affected. The bench was informed that both Haryana and Punjab governments took steps to clear the border by removing farmers.

The contempt plea was filed in the Supreme Court against the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the Director General of Police of the State of Punjab, alleging their wilful disobedience and defiance of last year's order directing the status quo at the Shambhu border to prevent any "untoward incident".

Farmers, under the banners of SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.