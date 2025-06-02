ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmer Leader Accepts Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Challenge For Open Debate

Pandher accused the CM of failing the people of Punjab on key issues after Mann accused the farmer leaders of amassing wealth through illegal means.

Farmer Leader Accepts Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Challenge For Open Debate
Farmer Leader Accepts Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Challenge For Open Debate (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

2 Min Read

Amritsar: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has accepted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s challenge for an open debate on the agrarian crisis confronting the state accusing the CM of failing to resolve people's issues.

The farmer leader's statement comes close on the heels of the CM's challenge to the farmer union leaders for an open debate while accusing them of making money through illegal means and acquiring land through the “illegal proceeds”.

Pandher, while accepting the Chief Minister’s challenge, said that the farmers’ organizations were ready to raise questions on the ground realities and people’s issues. He invited the government for talks and said that the farmers will ask questions believing in democracy, “but the government does not have the answers”.

In a video statement, Pandher accepted Mann's challenge and said that the farmers are ready to reach any place decided by the Chief Minister. However, he expressed apprehension that the Chief Minister may go back on his word. Pandher further made serious allegations against the Mann government, saying that the government had completely failed to resolve the issues of the people of Punjab.

"The Chief Minister had promised to eradicate drugs by March 31, but the drug problem continues in Punjab,” he said while referring to an incident in Bathinda, where drug peddlers allegedly attacked people fighting against drugs and broke their legs. Pandher also called the deaths of youth due to drug overdose and the increasing presence of drugs in villages as the failure of the government.

“The government has increased drugs supply instead of tackling the menace. The government had claimed to eliminate the sand mafia, but in reality the mafia has gone scotfree. Not adding new buses and reducing the number of existing buses is also a failure of the government. The government has not given a legal guarantee on the MSP (Minimum Support Price) of crops and has not been able to make farmers debt-free," Pandher said.

He also condemned the government's “coercive policies, such as the police's use of force on farmers at Shambhu and Khadouri morchas”. The farmer leader further slammed the Mann government over the arrest of hundreds of farmers including BKJU Sidhupur leader Kaka Singh Kotla and demanded their immediate release. Pandher warned the government that Punjabis will “give a befitting reply to the policies of repression”.

Read More:

  1. Big Blow To Aam Aadmi Party In Ludhiana As Kamaljit Singh Karwal Joins Congress
  2. Stop Injustice With Punjab, Says Mann At Niti Aayog Meeting; Raises Water Issue

Amritsar: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has accepted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s challenge for an open debate on the agrarian crisis confronting the state accusing the CM of failing to resolve people's issues.

The farmer leader's statement comes close on the heels of the CM's challenge to the farmer union leaders for an open debate while accusing them of making money through illegal means and acquiring land through the “illegal proceeds”.

Pandher, while accepting the Chief Minister’s challenge, said that the farmers’ organizations were ready to raise questions on the ground realities and people’s issues. He invited the government for talks and said that the farmers will ask questions believing in democracy, “but the government does not have the answers”.

In a video statement, Pandher accepted Mann's challenge and said that the farmers are ready to reach any place decided by the Chief Minister. However, he expressed apprehension that the Chief Minister may go back on his word. Pandher further made serious allegations against the Mann government, saying that the government had completely failed to resolve the issues of the people of Punjab.

"The Chief Minister had promised to eradicate drugs by March 31, but the drug problem continues in Punjab,” he said while referring to an incident in Bathinda, where drug peddlers allegedly attacked people fighting against drugs and broke their legs. Pandher also called the deaths of youth due to drug overdose and the increasing presence of drugs in villages as the failure of the government.

“The government has increased drugs supply instead of tackling the menace. The government had claimed to eliminate the sand mafia, but in reality the mafia has gone scotfree. Not adding new buses and reducing the number of existing buses is also a failure of the government. The government has not given a legal guarantee on the MSP (Minimum Support Price) of crops and has not been able to make farmers debt-free," Pandher said.

He also condemned the government's “coercive policies, such as the police's use of force on farmers at Shambhu and Khadouri morchas”. The farmer leader further slammed the Mann government over the arrest of hundreds of farmers including BKJU Sidhupur leader Kaka Singh Kotla and demanded their immediate release. Pandher warned the government that Punjabis will “give a befitting reply to the policies of repression”.

Read More:

  1. Big Blow To Aam Aadmi Party In Ludhiana As Kamaljit Singh Karwal Joins Congress
  2. Stop Injustice With Punjab, Says Mann At Niti Aayog Meeting; Raises Water Issue

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJABBHAGWANT MANNBHAGWANT MANN VS FARMERSSARWAN SINGH PANDHERSARWAN SINGH PANDHER BHAGWANT MANN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.