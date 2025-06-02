Farmer Leader Accepts Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Challenge For Open Debate

Amritsar: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has accepted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s challenge for an open debate on the agrarian crisis confronting the state accusing the CM of failing to resolve people's issues.

The farmer leader's statement comes close on the heels of the CM's challenge to the farmer union leaders for an open debate while accusing them of making money through illegal means and acquiring land through the “illegal proceeds”.

Pandher, while accepting the Chief Minister’s challenge, said that the farmers’ organizations were ready to raise questions on the ground realities and people’s issues. He invited the government for talks and said that the farmers will ask questions believing in democracy, “but the government does not have the answers”.

In a video statement, Pandher accepted Mann's challenge and said that the farmers are ready to reach any place decided by the Chief Minister. However, he expressed apprehension that the Chief Minister may go back on his word. Pandher further made serious allegations against the Mann government, saying that the government had completely failed to resolve the issues of the people of Punjab.

"The Chief Minister had promised to eradicate drugs by March 31, but the drug problem continues in Punjab,” he said while referring to an incident in Bathinda, where drug peddlers allegedly attacked people fighting against drugs and broke their legs. Pandher also called the deaths of youth due to drug overdose and the increasing presence of drugs in villages as the failure of the government.

“The government has increased drugs supply instead of tackling the menace. The government had claimed to eliminate the sand mafia, but in reality the mafia has gone scotfree. Not adding new buses and reducing the number of existing buses is also a failure of the government. The government has not given a legal guarantee on the MSP (Minimum Support Price) of crops and has not been able to make farmers debt-free," Pandher said.

He also condemned the government's “coercive policies, such as the police's use of force on farmers at Shambhu and Khadouri morchas”. The farmer leader further slammed the Mann government over the arrest of hundreds of farmers including BKJU Sidhupur leader Kaka Singh Kotla and demanded their immediate release. Pandher warned the government that Punjabis will “give a befitting reply to the policies of repression”.