Farmer Attempts Suicide At Shambhu Border, Dies In Patiala Hospital

Chandigarh: A farmer committed suicide during the ongoing agitation at Shambhu border on Thursday.

The farmer, identified as Resham Singh was admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where he died after he consumed a poisonous substance. Singh was a resident of Pahuwind in Tarn Taran district. Farmer leaders said Singh was angry with the government for not coming up with any solution farmers' issues despite the 11 month long agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

As per reports, Singh consumed Sulphas near the langar at the agitation site in the morning. As soon as other farmers came to know about this, Singh was administered first aid on the spot. Singh was then rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. Earlier on December 14, another farmer Ranjodh Singh had swallowed Sulphas. He was angry at not being allowed to go to Delhi and died about four days later at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Meanwhile, reports said the condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast unto death at Khanauri border, is critical. Dallewal's fast unto death entered the 45th day on Thursday. His blood pressure (BP) is continuously falling. Releasing Dallewal's medical bulletin on Wednesday, the doctors said that Dallewal's legs are placed on par with the rest of the body, then his blood pressure decreases significantly. To stabilize the blood pressure a little, his legs have to be kept at a height. He is also having difficulty speaking.

Under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.