ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmer Attempts Suicide At Shambhu Border, Dies In Patiala Hospital

Farmer leaders said Resham Singh was angry with the government for not coming up with any solution farmers' issues.

A farmer committed suicide during the ongoing agitation at Shambhu border on Thursday.
Deceased farmer Resham Singh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Chandigarh: A farmer committed suicide during the ongoing agitation at Shambhu border on Thursday.

The farmer, identified as Resham Singh was admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where he died after he consumed a poisonous substance. Singh was a resident of Pahuwind in Tarn Taran district. Farmer leaders said Singh was angry with the government for not coming up with any solution farmers' issues despite the 11 month long agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

As per reports, Singh consumed Sulphas near the langar at the agitation site in the morning. As soon as other farmers came to know about this, Singh was administered first aid on the spot. Singh was then rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. Earlier on December 14, another farmer Ranjodh Singh had swallowed Sulphas. He was angry at not being allowed to go to Delhi and died about four days later at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Meanwhile, reports said the condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast unto death at Khanauri border, is critical. Dallewal's fast unto death entered the 45th day on Thursday. His blood pressure (BP) is continuously falling. Releasing Dallewal's medical bulletin on Wednesday, the doctors said that Dallewal's legs are placed on par with the rest of the body, then his blood pressure decreases significantly. To stabilize the blood pressure a little, his legs have to be kept at a height. He is also having difficulty speaking.

Under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Also Read

Dallewal's Blood Pressure Fluctuating, Condition Has Deteriorated: Doctors

Abuse Me Or Call Me Dawood, But Help Delhi Farmers: Chouhan To CM Atishi

Farmers Want Direct Talks With Centre, Refused To Meet Supreme Court-Appointed Panel

Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Appeals People To Gather At Khanauri Border On Jan 4

Chandigarh: A farmer committed suicide during the ongoing agitation at Shambhu border on Thursday.

The farmer, identified as Resham Singh was admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where he died after he consumed a poisonous substance. Singh was a resident of Pahuwind in Tarn Taran district. Farmer leaders said Singh was angry with the government for not coming up with any solution farmers' issues despite the 11 month long agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

As per reports, Singh consumed Sulphas near the langar at the agitation site in the morning. As soon as other farmers came to know about this, Singh was administered first aid on the spot. Singh was then rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. Earlier on December 14, another farmer Ranjodh Singh had swallowed Sulphas. He was angry at not being allowed to go to Delhi and died about four days later at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Meanwhile, reports said the condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast unto death at Khanauri border, is critical. Dallewal's fast unto death entered the 45th day on Thursday. His blood pressure (BP) is continuously falling. Releasing Dallewal's medical bulletin on Wednesday, the doctors said that Dallewal's legs are placed on par with the rest of the body, then his blood pressure decreases significantly. To stabilize the blood pressure a little, his legs have to be kept at a height. He is also having difficulty speaking.

Under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Also Read

Dallewal's Blood Pressure Fluctuating, Condition Has Deteriorated: Doctors

Abuse Me Or Call Me Dawood, But Help Delhi Farmers: Chouhan To CM Atishi

Farmers Want Direct Talks With Centre, Refused To Meet Supreme Court-Appointed Panel

Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Appeals People To Gather At Khanauri Border On Jan 4

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FARMER AGITATIONSHAMBHU BORDERJS DALLEWALFARMER SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.