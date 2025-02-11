ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Using AI In Farm Sector To Address Challenges, Aid Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: The government has employed artificial intelligence (AI) to address various challenges in the agriculture sector and aid farmers, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Parliament on Tuesday. The government is leveraging technology to strengthen implementation of various agricultural schemes, he added.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Chouhan said 'Kisan e-Mitra', an AI-powered chatbot, has been developed to assist farmers with responses to queries about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This solution supports multiple languages and is evolving to assist with other government programmes.

Under the PM-KISAN, the government provides financial support of Rs 6,000 per annum to eligible farmers in three equal installments. The minister further said AI and Machine Learning are used under the National Pest Surveillance System to detect pest infestation in crop issues, enabling timely intervention for healthier crops.