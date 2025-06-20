'Farm Pond' Concept Offers New Lease Of Life To Farmers

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The life of Rameshwar Haritwal (35), a farmer of Rajasthan, has transformed ever since he adopted 'farm pond' method for irrigation. Presently, he is not only getting three yields from his field but a handsome amount from cultivations as compared to rain-dependent irrigation solutions.

Farmer Rameshwar Haritwal has been earning Rs 18 to 20 lakh a year from farming ever since he adopted farm pond method for irrigation. Earlier he managed to cultivate only one crop due to lack of irrigation facilities and low ground water level in the region and now, he produces three crops.

“No doubt, this farm pond concept has completely changed our lives and improved our living standard as we are now receiving three yields per year from the farm and this has doubled our income and reduced dependency on rains for farming,” Haritwal told ETV Bharat.

“I had set up a farm pond around 5-6 years ago as our area was facing a severe water crisis and this has catered to irrigation facilities,” Haritwal added.

Farm ponds are structures that collect and store rainwater and surface runoff thereby improving water availability during dry season and reduce dependence on groundwater.

Likewise Haritwal, another farmer Shrawan Haldhar has been receiving benefits from his farm pond. “We were reeling under water shortage as the ground water level was almost touching the bottom line. Then we adopted farm pond concept to tackle the situation. I have created a pond of 20-foot deep and it provides irrigation facilities to 2 hectares of land. To develop this pond, the government has also helped me with subsidy,” Haldhar told ETV Bharat.

“This pond helps me to get three crops in a year (Rabi, Kharif and off season cultivation) as we have harvested ample rainwater in it for future irrigation. This method has also helped to slow down farmer’s migration from the village as it has been providing employment throughout the year from the agriculture activities at a same place,” he added.

As per agriculture scientists, the concept is gradually getting its momentum as it was started with only a few ponds but now it has crossed 200 in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the farmers were struggling to get one yield from their field due to lack of ground water for irrigation but now the scenario has changed since these ponds have been developed. The cost of developing farm ponds varies as per its size and area. The government is also supporting farmers adopting this concept by providing them with subsidies.

Describing the concept of farm pond, RS Bana, senior scientist, ICAR-IARI told ETV Bharat, “Very first time when we started working on this method to deal with the water crisis, several people were laughing at us and trying to demoralise us. But we knew that this farm pond concept would be successful in solving the irrigation water issue which is proved correct.”

“Initially, we developed five farm ponds for rain water harvesting and got three crops by using this water for irrigation. We grew melons and watermelons in the off season and distributed these products among villagers. Over 200 farm ponds have been developed in the region and people are gradually showing their interest to develop it further,” Bana said.

He said that this technology helps farmers in multiple ways like reduced dependency on rains for irrigation, doubling the income and slowing down migration of farmers from village areas.

Highlighting the benefits of farm ponds, Ram Narayan Bana, a farmer, told ETV Bharat, “Farm pond technology has given a new lease of life to us as we had almost given up farming four years ago because there is salty ground water for irrigation which was affecting crops. Now, using this technology we are getting three crops in a year.”