Farm Owner Gets Jail Term Of Seven Years For Putting Up Electric Fencing That Killed Two Brothers

Bhavnagar: Additional District Court, Mahuva has convicted the owner of an agriculture farm under Sections 304, Part 2 of the Indian Penal Code and ordered seven year’s imprisonment and a fine of Rs two lakh to the owner.

The case related to the tragic death of two brothers in 2020 when both were electrocuted after touching electrified wires, put up by the farm owner, as a measure of security.

This happened in 2020, in Mota Khutwada village of Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar district. For safety, the farm owner had tied a wire around the crop field and had released electric current through it.

The two brothers fell victim after touching the wires and a complaint was lodged with the police in Mota Khutwad by relatives of the two deceased brothers. The accused was arrested and the case was going on in the court, where the court has imposed punishment and fine today.

In case of non-payment of the fine of Rs 2 lakh, an additional six-month imprisonment has been ordered. Also, the prosecution has been ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the deceased.

On 1/9/2020, complainant Vallabhbhai Balubhai Malankiya lodged a complaint at Mota Khutwad police station, Mahuva taluka, Bhavnagar district that Rajubhai Dulabhai Hadiya, wilfully tied iron wires around his farm fence and knowing that it could cause death to someone by electric shock, he still put it around a farm fence growing banana crop in the field. This led to the death of the complainant's nephews Paresh Nagjibhai Malankiya and Nitin Nagjibhai Malankiya. However, the police arrested the accused after the incident.

However, farmers install electrical short circuits around the fields to protect crops from wild animals and livestock, in which sometimes animals, cattle or even humans become victims. In this case, two brothers became victims.