Faridabad Traffic Cop Dragged by Drunken Driver in Inebriated Condition

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

In Faridabad, a traffic policeman faced a dangerous situation when he was dragged by a speeding car after asking the driver for vehicle documents. The incident took place at the Ballabhgarh bus stop area and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

In Faridabad, a troubling incident of drunken driving occurred, where a car driver put multiple lives at risk.
A traffic cop is being dragged by a drunken driver in Faridabad (ETV Bharat)

Faridabad (Haryana): In Faridabad, a troubling incident of drunken driving occurred, where a car driver put multiple lives at risk. The driver, under the influence of alcohol, was recklessly parking his car in the middle of the road and picking up passengers, causing a traffic obstruction. When a traffic police sub-inspector approached the driver to issue a challan and requested the car's papers, a heated argument ensued.

Two passengers and a traffic SI had a narrow escape when a drunken driver drove the car rashly (ETV Bharat)

In a shocking turn of events, the driver attempted to flee, dragging the sub-inspector along with his high-speed car. Fortunately, with the assistance of other police officers, the driver was eventually stopped, preventing what could have been a tragic accident. The sub-inspector, a home guard and passersby had a narrow escape.

Witnesses confirmed that the driver was in an inebriated condition and was driving recklessly. The driver was apprehended and taken to the police station. The video shot by passersby went viral on social media. This incident highlights the severe dangers posed by drunken driving and the need for strict enforcement of traffic laws to protect lives on the road.

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

