Rich Legacy Of Art From India And Abroad On Display At Surajkund International Crafts Mela

Faridabad: Like every year, the Surajkund International Craft Mela has some unique and stunning works of art on display. Numerous artists from across the country and abroad have showcased their creations at the fair which attracts thousands of art and craft connoisseurs every year.

One such artist is S Keshavan from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu whose paintings are made with gold and cost anywhere between Rs 8 and Rs 10 lakh. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Keshavan said his art is called Thanjavur painting on its place of origin. He said his grandfather was engaged in the art and he is taking it forward with the same zeal, skill and enthusiasm. Since gold is used to make the paintings, they are quite costly.

Attention to detail

Keshavan said great attention is paid to detail while making the paintings. He said his father was honoured with several national and Shilp Guru award for his art. Keshavan too has won a state-level award for excellence in the art. He said his paintings are not only in demand in India but also in other countries. Keshavan said he receives several orders from abroad and he sends the paintings by courier.

Teaches the art of painting

Keshavan said apart from painting, he also imparts training to those who wish to learn the art. "We have trained and given jobs to 50 people. There are some who have learnt the art and now are engaged in their own businesses. They are supporting their families with this art. We have inherited the art and are working earnestly to take the glorious legacy forward," he said.

More than a million visitors throng the Surajkund Mela every year. The fair showcases the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handloom and cultural fabric of India. The largest crafts fair of the world started on February 7 and will end on February 23. The fair is organized by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.