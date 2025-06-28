Faridabad Police Housing Line Runs Unique Recycling Plant to Overcome Water Crisis, Create Green Patch

Faridabad: While most areas in Haryana face acute water shortage and reel under water scarcity, a unique scheme of the Police Housing Department in Faridabad police line is able to generate 6.5 lakh litres of water through a recycling plant and reuse it every day.

The recycled water of 6.5 lakh litres not only takes care of the water need of the police housing spread over a sprawling 48 acres but also used for the surrounding areas' green by producing fertilizers from the waste generated during water recycling.

Used water from the entire area is stored:

Narrating this success story, SDO Shamsher Singh told ETV Bharat that there are more than 800 flats inside the police line. Apart from this, many departments including CID office, crime branch office, forensic offices are present here. The used water from all these places are channelized to the Sewage Treatment Plant and recycled.

Not only this, but there are many residential areas around the police line and also during rainy days, the water from these sectors directly reaches the sewerage treatment plant inside the police line. A network of pipeline set up for this purpose bring all the used water to the treatment plant, said the SDO.

Singh told ETV: "We started this plan 6-7 years ago. A treatment plant was installed here, through which water - whether it is rainwater or used water inside the Police Line, is recycled and used again."

"Holy Forest" built inside the Police Line:

Also, waste water after treatment is being sprayed on the trees and plants inside the Police Line spread over 48 acres. Water is also sprinkled in the parade ground at the stadium. Due to this recycled water, all kinds of trees and plants inside the Police Line grow healthy and robust.

A mini forest has come up inside the Police Line, which has been named "Holy Forest." This holy forest has been prepared like a mini forest, where greenery is visible everywhere. This green patch in the police line spread over 48 acres, has fruit trees and flowers, as well.

The temperature outside may be high but the Whereas the temperature inside our holy forest remains quite normal. Also, ample amount of oxygen is available to the people living around the police line and in the police line."

This is how water and waste are separated:

The SDO explained: "The work of the collection tank is to store water and separate the coarse waste present in it. Apart from this, water goes to the inlet box through the collection tank where the water is purified again. After this, water goes to the tank from the inlet box. Chemicals are mixed in the tank, which eliminates the smell and bacteria of the water.

After this, the water goes to Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR 1) Where microorganisms are used to remove organic matter from wastewater.

After this the water is cleaned. After going through this process, the water is released into MBBR 2, where also this process is repeated meticulously.

After this, the bacteria, odour etc. present in it are eliminated. After going through this process, finally the water reaches the tube settler. Through this tube settler, whatever dirt is present in the water, is transported to a big tank through a tube with the help of a motor. After reaching the tank, this dirt is used as fertilizer and treated water goes to the supply channels.