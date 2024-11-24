ETV Bharat / bharat

Family Seeks Justice After 24-Year-Old Harshita Brela’s Body Found in London; Alleges Murder

New Delhi: Parents dream that their daughters will lead a happy married life, but this dream was tragically unfulfilled for Harshita Brela’s family, residing in Palam, Delhi. Harshita, who was married in March 2024, was found dead on November 14, her body was discovered in the trunk of a car in East London. The 24-year-old Indian-origin woman’s body has not yet been returned to her family.

Harshita's mother, inconsolable, recalled her daughter's last moments, sharing that Harshita's birthday was on December 25, and she had been eagerly anticipating her return home. Harshita had often said, “Maa, you come to the airport to pick me up.” Unfortunately, that dream will never be realised, and her body has yet to be handed over.

Harshita’s sister, Sonia Dabas, described her as a simple, ordinary girl, who loved reading and writing. About a year ago, a family acquaintance had arranged Harshita’s marriage to Pankaj. First, a court marriage was conducted, followed by a traditional ceremony in March 2024.