Family Seeks Justice After 24-Year-Old Harshita Brela’s Body Found in London; Alleges Murder

New Delhi: Parents dream that their daughters will lead a happy married life, but this dream was tragically unfulfilled for Harshita Brela’s family, residing in Palam, Delhi. Harshita, who was married in March 2024, was found dead on November 14, her body was discovered in the trunk of a car in East London. The 24-year-old Indian-origin woman’s body has not yet been returned to her family.
Harshita's mother, inconsolable, recalled her daughter's last moments, sharing that Harshita's birthday was on December 25, and she had been eagerly anticipating her return home. Harshita had often said, “Maa, you come to the airport to pick me up.” Unfortunately, that dream will never be realised, and her body has yet to be handed over.
Harshita’s sister, Sonia Dabas, described her as a simple, ordinary girl, who loved reading and writing. About a year ago, a family acquaintance had arranged Harshita’s marriage to Pankaj. First, a court marriage was conducted, followed by a traditional ceremony in March 2024.
Sonia alleges that her sister was murdered by her husband, Pankaj, but claims that authorities have not been responsive. Despite the ongoing investigation by the London police, Sonia and her family have not been informed of any developments, with police citing concerns about the investigation. The Delhi and Haryana police have also been unhelpful, stating that it is a foreign matter. The family has yet to see Harshita’s body.
On November 15, Harshita’s father went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but was asked to return after two days. He has made several efforts since then, but has received no resolution. Sonia is demanding that her sister’s body be brought back to India for the last rites and that Pankaj be severely punished.
Sonia further revealed that Pankaj had been abusive towards Harshita, forcing her to work overtime at the office. He had control over all of her accounts, restricting her ability to spend her own money. While Harshita cycled to work, Pankaj used a car for his commute.
