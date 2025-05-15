ETV Bharat / bharat

'Miracle': Family Reunites In Kashmir After Fleeing Conflict

A woman stands at her damaged home after Pakistan launched missiles in Kashmir's Poonch, on May 14, 2025. Tens of thousands of people living near the border of Indian-administered Kashmir fled as the nuclear-armed rivals fought a four-day conflict from May 7. But many are returning after a surprise ceasefire on May 10. ( AFP )

Poonch: Shruti Sharma tearfully hugged her family goodbye and fled her home near the contested border in Kashmir with her three children on the first night of India and Pakistan's worst conflict in decades.

She returned home on Wednesday to a rapturous welcome from her mother-in-law and husband after fearing they would be killed by Pakistani strikes and that her house would be destroyed. "I never thought I would return to a home that was still intact," the 37-year-old school teacher from Poonch said.

The house is a patchwork of brightly painted rooms, built gradually as the family expanded. A second floor is underway but far from complete.

Tens of thousands of people living near India's contested frontier with Pakistan were forced to flee as both countries launched deadly attacks and counter-attacks over four days, starting May 7.

But many are returning after the nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday. Poonch, a frontier town in Indian-administered Kashmir that was one of the worst-hit in the attacks.

Sharma's home, in a narrow lane hemmed by tightly packed houses, survived the deadly strikes, but several of her neighbours were not so lucky. Her mother-in-law, Champa Devi, who refused to leave, said it was a "miracle" their house was intact and that she and her son survived.

"I had resigned to the possibility of not seeing my grandchildren ever again," she said, as her youngest grandson, two-year-old Daksh, zoomed past in a toy car.

'Night of terror'

"It was a night of terror," Sharma said, recalling the first night of fighting before she fled in a taxi to her sister's house, nearly 300 kilometres (190 miles) away. She said her decision to leave was "for the sake of my children". Sharma's mother, who lives alone a few blocks away, joined them.

The 12-hour journey down the mountains saw them being bombarded with phone calls and text messages bringing a spate of bad news. "I got a call from a relative saying that an explosion in a petrol station had killed my nephew," she recalled.

"Our cab had stopped there for refuelling barely 10 minutes earlier." At least 15 Indian civilians died in the fighting -- the deadliest between the two South Asian rivals since 1999.