Family Of Five Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Nuh

Nuh: The Chief Miniter's Flying Squad on Friday held a family of five Bangladeshi nationals from Nuh who had been wandering here and there in search of work, police said. The family includes a couple and their three children, it added.

The incident occurred on Friday early morning when after getting a tip from the intelligence unit in Nuh, the Flying Squad, headed by inspector Rajesh Kumar arrested the family in Bhadas village under the Nagina Police Station. The family members were on their way to Badkali Chowk Nagina from Nuh. The husband has been identified as Imtiaz.

Praveen Kumar, SHO of Nagina PS, said the family of Bangladeshi nationals were roaming in the district for several days. Three days ago, they were in Mewat in search of work at brick kilns. They were planning to head to West Bengal via Delhi. Currently, the family members have been handed over to the investigation officer, he added.

"The head of the family, Imtiaz, is about 35 years old. He came to India 10 to 12 years ago and the police are trying to find out who aided him in infiltration. They will be presented in court and the minor children will be sent to the Child Reform Home in Faridabad," Kumar said.