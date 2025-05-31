ETV Bharat / bharat

Family Confirms Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Is Recovering After Surgery, Dismisses Death Rumours

New Delhi: Refuting reports of his demise, the family of Delhi's Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari stated that he is recovering.

On Friday night, his son Shaban Bukhari made a video to inform the public that his father was alive and getting better. He said his father would leave the hospital in one or two days. According to him," Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari had an operation at Apollo Hospital and doctors say he is doing well".

Some people on social media spread wrong news, saying he had died, causing worry among his followers. But his family quickly responded that this was not true. Earlier on Friday, a mosque official named Ansar ul Haq also made a video stating that doctors did surgery on Bukhari's ears, nose and throat area. He said the Imam was recovering well and would go home soon.