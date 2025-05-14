Family Celebrates As BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw Returns From Pakistan Custody

Hooghly: After spending several sleepless nights, family members of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw finally heaved a sigh of relief on hearing about his repatriation to India and celebrated the occasion with sweets.

The BSF jawan had spent 20 days in Pakistani custody following detention by Pakistan Rangers after he had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan during duty in Ferozepur sector on April 23. He was handed over to Indian authorities at the Attari check post in Punjab this morning.

Back at home in Rishra of West Bengal's Hooghly district, Shaw's mother, Devanti Devi, elated over the development, said she will welcome her son with sweets when he returns home. His wife, Rajni Shaw, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her husband's repatriation.

Rajni told ETV Bharat, "My husband was in Pakistani custody for several days and we have been terrified here. Now, that he has been released, we are very happy. I thank both PM Modi and our CM. The people of the entire country were with us. I thank everyone with folded hands today. I had complete trust on Modiji but the relations between India and Pakistan had turned very bad. If the war had continued, it would have been very difficult to ensure his return."

Taking to her X handle to express her happiness, CM said she was regularly in contact with the jawan's family. "I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli. Today also I called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw," she wrote.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) said CM has been with the BSF jawan's family during difficult times. "Finally home. After a few days of anxiety and uncertainty, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has finally returned to the country. Mamata Banerjee has personally contacted his wife several times, providing her with reassurance and support during this difficult time. We wish Purnam a complete recovery from his mental trauma and hope he finds peace in the embrace of his loved ones," TMC tweeted.

As soon as the news of Shaw's repatriation spread, Rishra municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra went to his house to congratulate the family.

On the other hand, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar termed Shaw's release as a diplomatic victory for the Modi government after the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and credited PM Modi for the jawan's repatriation.

"A heartfelt thank you to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for once again proving that under your strong and decisive leadership, no Indian is ever left behind. Today, the safe return of @BSF_India jawan Shri Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in Pakistan's custody since April 23, is not just a moment of relief—it's a victory of India's resolve, diplomacy, and national pride. Your relentless commitment to the nation's security and dignity has ensured justice and honor for our brave soldiers. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai!," the BJP leader tweeted.