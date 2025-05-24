ETV Bharat / bharat

Families Of Naxal Leaders Killed In Narayanpur Encounter Approach Court Seeking Their Bodies For Conducting Last Rites

Amaravati: The family members of slain Maoist leaders Nambala Kesava Rao alias Baswaraj and Sajja Venkatanageswara Rao alias Naveen have approached the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, seeking immediate directions to hand over their bodies for final rites. The High Court bench is scheduled to hear the matter today.

Kesava Rao, the Maoist Central Committee General Secretary, and Venkatanageswara Rao, a member of the editorial board of the Maoist magazine 'Awam-e-Jung', were among those killed in an encounter in the Abujmad forests of Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on May 21.

Kesava Rao's brother Dhilleswara Rao and their mother filed a petition in the court, seeking the handing over of his to conduct the last rites in Jiyyannapet village, Kotabommali mandal, Srikakulam district. Similarly, Venkatanageswara Rao’s brother Srinivasa Rao and other family members filed a plea to claim his body for funeral rites in Chirala, Bapatla district.