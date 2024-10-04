Families In UP's Barabanki Worry For Youths Working in Israel

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has raised concerns not only on a global scale but also among the residents of a village in Barabanki. The worry stems from the fact that around a dozen youths from the village are currently employed in Israel, with more preparing to depart for work in the near future.

The families of these young workers, who ventured to Israel in search of livelihood opportunities three months ago, are understandably anxious about the safety of their children amidst the ongoing conflict. Despite the apprehension, the families have shared that they are in regular contact with their children and have been assured of their safety.

It was revealed that a contract was established with India to employ construction workers in Israel, leading to the dispatch of numerous skilled labourers from India, including a significant number from the Barabanki district. The National Skilled Development Corporation of India, in collaboration with Israel's Population, Immigration and Border Authority, facilitated the employment of these labourers in Israel.

Rajendra, the village head of Salehnagar in the Devan police station area, disclosed that over a dozen young labourers from the village had ventured to Israel, with more preparing to follow suit. Concerned family members, including Vinod, Anil, and Raju Singh, emphasized that their sons and other youths from the village currently working in Israel are safe and in good health.

Vinod Singh, whose son Rakesh is among the youths working in Israel, shared that his son reassured him of their safety following the recent Iran attack. Rakesh conveyed that they are promptly evacuated to bunkers upon the sounding of alarms and issuance of alerts, ensuring their safety. Similarly, other families mentioned that their sons have reported being taken to safety in bunkers in response to potential threats.

While the young labourers in Israel have conveyed their safety to their families, they have also advised against further youths from the village travelling to Israel amidst the heightened tensions. Concerns were raised about the recent attack and the associated panic, emphasizing the need for caution in light of the current situation.

As tensions persist between Iran and Israel, the families of the young labourers in Barabanki remain vigilant and hopeful for the continued safety of their loved ones working in Israel.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Israel on Tuesday advised its citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols as instructed by local authorities. "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay near safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the embassy stated in its advisory.