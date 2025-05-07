Families Fear For Lives As Pakistan Pounds Border Villages In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Scores of families from remote mountainous villages bordering the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir are shifting to safety after Pakistan resorted to intense shelling amid India's precision strikes during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday under Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As reported by ETV Bharat earlier today, at least 12 people, including three children and a woman, were killed and nearly 50 injured when the Pakistan army pounded forward villages in Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region. Residents of villages and towns along the border are the first ones to bear the brunt whenever there is an escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan.

A civilian looks at damaged properties after heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, at Mendhar area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI)

The border flare-up occurred after India penetrated deep inside Pakistan, targeting the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad among nine terror camps on Tuesday night.

Since the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, were killed, Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire violations by firing at several places along the over 700-kilometre Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several residents of Poonch, Gurez and Kupwara villages said they have moved out of their homes to towns or cities, including Srinagar and Jammu. “It was a long, dreadful and never-ending night where loud sounds in the air and shells falling all around in Poonch town made us remain awake. We kept hoping that it would cease with the first light of the day so that we could move to a safer place to save our lives,” said a Poonch resident, Tanvir Ahmed Dar. He was among the many residents who managed to leave Poonch even while the shells were falling all around.

Dar said that he had never seen such devastation before. “Every passing minute drew hope that bombs would not fall on our homes. Throughout the night, we kept praying to Allah to save our lives,” he said, disclosing that his family started making preparations to leave for a safer destination with the first light of the day.

Damaged houses after heavy firing and shelling from Pakistan side at Salamabad near LOC in Uri, Wednesday May 07, 2025. (PTI)

“We started at around 9:30 am amid shelling and thankfully reached Rajouri by afternoon,” Dar told ETV Bharat. It was a risky journey as there was a chance of a shell hitting the vehicle in which the family travelled.

Dar said that Poonch has witnessed shelling in the past, but this time almost the entire town was under attack. “A shell landed around 15 metres from my home, which terrified everybody, and it was then that we decided to leave for Rajouri. We got many calls from relatives from nearby villages asking us to go to their place, but Rajouri was a safer option,” Dar added.

The people of the town fear more fire from the other side during the night. They are not ruling out air strikes from the other side of the border.

Meanwhile, in north Kashmir's Gurez, while no cross-border firing has occurred, the residents are on their toes, with many moving out to safer locations. Zafar Ahmad, who runs a hotel in Gurez in north Kashmir, said he, alongside his family, has shifted to Srinagar in the face of heightened tension. Several villagers, according to him, also moved to safer places, fearing further clashes between the two countries.

A damaged house after heavy firing and shelling from Pakistan side at Salamabad near LOC in Uri, Wednesday May 07, 2025. (PTI)

In Karnah town in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, a former village Sarpanch Jaffar Lone said they are still holed up in homes hours after the clashes stopped after overnight shelling from across the border. "Several residential houses and vehicles were damaged. The market is closed and people are staying indoors, fearing for their lives," he said.

The J&K government has also directed local authorities to shift people from ‘vulnerable’ places and provide them with basic facilities like boarding, food and medical care.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered the release of a tranche of Contingency Funds of 5 crore to each border district and Rs 2 crore each to other districts so that Deputy Commissioners are equipped to deal with the exigencies arising and requiring the availability of adequate resources.

A damaged house after heavy firing and shelling from Pakistan side at Salamabad near LOC in Uri, Wednesday May 07, 2025. (PTI)

A senior official in frontier Kupwara said they are planning to shift villagers to safer places as the firing has stopped in border villages. But many residents said they didn’t wait for the government and left on their own.

Mukhtar Ahmad from Tulail in Gurez valley said they fear the return of the past when villagers had to bear the brunt of cross-border tensions. In the last more than three decades, scores of villagers lost their lives while others faced lifetime injuries in the border clashes in the region.

While no clash was reported in Gurez, an official said they are prepared for any situation. He said they have shifted the sub-district hospital to the old building, as it is equipped with a theatre and an underground bunker as well. (Additional reporting by Amir Tantray)