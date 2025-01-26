Famers Set To Take Out Nationwide Tractor March Today

Chandigarh: As previously announced from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, farmers will hold tractor marches across the country, including Haryana and Punjab, on Sunday, Republic Day, in demand of a legal guarantee for the MSPs of 123 crops.

Organisations such as the United Kisan Morcha (non-political), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, and United Kisan Morcha (political) will organise the rally.

Message from Sarwan Singh Pandher

Before starting the march, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher posted a video message on Facebook, saying, "The 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption is being celebrated. However, it seems that the Constitution is different for farmers and businessmen like Ambanis and Adanis. Who is being pushed with Punjab to benefit the central government?"

Tractor March Outside BJP Leaders' Homes

Farmers have claimed that they will take to the streets with tractors at 200 places in Punjab to lodge their protest. Apart from this, farmers will also take out a tractor march in front of the houses and cottages of BJP leaders from 12 pm to 1.30 pm on Sunday to make people aware of how BJP is adopting anti-farmer and anti-Punjab tactics to benefit the Ambanis and Adanis.

In Dallewal's Support

It is noteworthy that the hunger strike of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 62nd day on Sunday. Farmers said that it is about a year since SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha started protesting at the borders of Punjab and Haryana. Despite Dallewal's fast unto death, the central government is not ready to listen to the farmers' grievance, they added.

It is worth mentioning that the farmers from Punjab started the Kisan Andolan-2 on February 13, 2024, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Before the model code of conduct came into effect for the Lok Sabha elections, Union ministers held three meetings with the agitating farmers at Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was also present in the meeting, but no solution could be reached.

After this, the farmers decided to march towards Delhi but were stopped by the Haryana Police by putting up barricades at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. Since then they have been protesting at these sites.

On February 21, Shubhkaran Singh, a young farmer, was shot dead at the Khanauri border while the farmers were marching towards Delhi.