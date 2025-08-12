ETV Bharat / bharat

'Fake' Voter Registration: ECI Summons Bengal CS To Delhi Over Non-Removal Of 'Tainted' Officials

Kolkata: Less than a day after the West Bengal government wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), just two hours before the deadline, that it doesn't intend to suspend its officers alleged to have committed "irregularities" in electoral roll revision, the poll panel on Tuesday summoned Chief Secretary (CS) Manoj Pant to Delhi to explain the decision, sources said.

The top bureaucrat was directed to report in person to Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of ECI in the national capital, by 5 pm on August 13.

The move, interpreted by observers as a fresh flash point in the ongoing face off between the Mamata Banerjee government and the poll body, came in response to Pant's communication to it on Monday stating that suspending the officers identified by the ECI and filing FIRs against them as per its directive sent on August 5, would be "disproportionately harsh" and have "demoralising impact" on the officers' community in Bengal.

The government, instead, chose to remove just two of the five identified officials from active election duty for now and initiate an "internal inquiry" into the matter. The letter did not mention any action taken against the three other officers previously identified by the ECI.

"As a first step, the services of Shri Sudipta Das, PAAO, Tamluk Block and AERO, 206-Moyna AC and Shri Surojit Halder, the Data Entry Operator, 137 Baruipur Purba AC, have been withdrawn from electoral revision and election-related duties. Further action taken report will be submitted post completion of the enquiry," the communique to the ECI from the state government states.