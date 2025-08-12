'Fake' Voter Registration: ECI Summons Bengal CS To Delhi Over Non-Removal Of 'Tainted' Officials

Kolkata: Less than a day after the West Bengal government wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), just two hours before the deadline, that it doesn't intend to suspend its officers alleged to have committed "irregularities" in electoral roll revision, the poll panel on Tuesday summoned Chief Secretary (CS) Manoj Pant to Delhi to explain the decision, sources said.
The top bureaucrat was directed to report in person to Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of ECI in the national capital, by 5 pm on August 13.
The move, interpreted by observers as a fresh flash point in the ongoing face off between the Mamata Banerjee government and the poll body, came in response to Pant's communication to it on Monday stating that suspending the officers identified by the ECI and filing FIRs against them as per its directive sent on August 5, would be "disproportionately harsh" and have "demoralising impact" on the officers' community in Bengal.
The government, instead, chose to remove just two of the five identified officials from active election duty for now and initiate an "internal inquiry" into the matter. The letter did not mention any action taken against the three other officers previously identified by the ECI.
"As a first step, the services of Shri Sudipta Das, PAAO, Tamluk Block and AERO, 206-Moyna AC and Shri Surojit Halder, the Data Entry Operator, 137 Baruipur Purba AC, have been withdrawn from electoral revision and election-related duties. Further action taken report will be submitted post completion of the enquiry," the communique to the ECI from the state government states.
"In light of the above, it is submitted that initiating proceedings before a detailed enquiry, against these officers who have consistently demonstrated sincerity and competence, may be a disproportionately harsh measure. Such an action could have a demoralising impact not only on the individuals concerned but also on the broader team of officers engaged in electoral responsibilities and other administrative functions," the letter by Pant reads.
On Friday, the ECI had sent a reminder to Pant seeking details about the action initiated against the five officials by 3 pm on Monday, along with the submission of the compliance report.
On August 5, the poll panel had recommended the suspension of the five officials for alleged fraudulent registration of 127 voters using fake documents in the Baruipur Purba and Moyna Assembly constituencies.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had questioned the commission's jurisdiction and legality of the move while alleging that the BJP was using the ECI to "intimidate state government officers".
Also Read: