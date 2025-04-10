Fake Notes Worth Rs 14 Crore Seized From Rented House In Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada: Fake notes, estimated to be Rs 14 crore, have been recovered from a rented house in the Gandhinagar Layout of Dandeli city in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

Noorjan Junjuwadkara rented his house to Arshad Khan, a native of Goa. However, seeing that Arshad had not been in the house for the past month, the landlord turned suspicious and found the back door ajar. Sensing something fishy, he informed the Dandeli City Police, who broke the lock, only to discover the stash of cash.

The notes have the inscription of the Reserve Bank of India, but the signature of the governor was missing. Only zeros have been entered in the place of numbers. The notes of Rs 500 are printed on glossy paper with the inscription 'Movie Shooting Purpose Only'.

Dandeli Police have launched an investigation to arrest Arshad. Fake notes were found in Dandeli earlier too.

District Superintendent of Police M Narayan has instructed officials to investigate the matter under the leadership of Dandeli deputy SP Shivanand NM. Whether this note was printed for use in film shooting or for circulation in the market will be looked into by the team.

"We called the tenant, Arshad Khan, and summoned him to appear for questioning. Otherwise, we will bring him from his current place. We will decide whether to register an FIR after questioning him," Shivanand said.