Fake Lawyers, False Promises: How Scamsters Tried To Trap Air India Crash Victim’s Family

Udaipur: The pain of the Ahmedabad plane crash has not yet completely subsided, and now attempts to cheat the family members of the deceased have also started coming to light. Vardichand Menaria, a resident of Rundeda village in the Vallabhnagar area of Udaipur district, died in the Air India Boeing Dreamliner plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. A month after the tragic incident, some unknown fraudsters tried to cheat his family by promising to secure compensation of Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore.

Police Registered a Case

Vallabhnagar police station in-charge Dinesh Patidar said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons, and an investigation has been initiated. The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were trying to collect documents from the deceased’s family by posing as lawyers.

The police officer said that Vardichand's son, Deepak Menaria, lodged a complaint at Vallabhnagar police station. According to the report, on July 17, a man named Bhupendra called and introduced himself as a government representative. He claimed that a verification team would arrive from Delhi and Mumbai, and requested the deceased’s passport and a copy of the plane ticket. He also said that by filing a case against the Boeing company, the family could receive compensation ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore.

Claimed Links to the Supreme Court

According to the complaint, the next day, on July 18, a man and a woman arrived at Vardichand’s house in a car bearing a Gujarat number plate. They claimed to be connected to the Supreme Court and spoke with Vardichand’s wife. During the conversation, the family grew suspicious and called their son, Deepak. It is alleged that the duo pressured the family to sign blank stamp papers and demanded necessary documents. When the family resisted, they were threatened via voice calls and messages. Following this, Deepak filed a police complaint.

It is worth noting that in this major Air India accident, 14 people from Rajasthan, including 5 from the Udaipur district, lost their lives. After the accident, Air India announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased. Taking advantage of this situation, fraudsters are now targeting grieving families, attempting to exploit their vulnerability and emotions.

