Bihar: Teen Arrested In Jamui For Impersonating IPS Officer

Jamui (Bihar): An 18-year-old from Jamui district was arrested for impersonating an IPS officer. The case is from the Sikandra police station area of ​​the district.

The accused, identified as Mithlesh Maji, had paid Rs. 2 lakh to one Manjoh Singh of Khaira for getting the uniforms of an IPS officer. When police went to take him in custody, a flamboyant Manjhi said “I am an IPS”.

In a media briefing, SDPO Satish Suman said, “A young man who was roaming around pretending to be a fake IPS officer has been arrested by the Sikandra police. He is being questioned after being brought to the police station. All the gang members involved in this will be arrested”.

A pistol, also given by Singh along with the uniform, has been recovered from Manjhi.

“Manoj Singh had said if I give him Rs 2 lakh, he will get me a job in the police. I had given him most of the amount a month ago. He gave me the uniform and pistol near Khaira school. We came to the village to inform our mother. After this, we went to Khaira to give the remaining Rs 30,000. During this, the police caught us at Sikandra Chowk,” Manjhi said.

He came to his native village in uniform and a pistol to inform his mother that he had become an IPS officer.

Before his arrest, he was happily roaming around Sikandara Chowk, telling people about his becoming an IPS. In the joy, he indulged in samosa and other fritters when someone got suspicious of his activities and informed the police about it.