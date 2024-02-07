Loading...

1 Held for Trying to Trespass Ministry of Home Affairs with Fake ID Card

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

One person has been arrested by cops for trying to intrude into the office of the ministry of home affairs. Cops are interrogating the accused.

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to enter the Home Ministry in North Block with a fake identity card. This comes in the wake of the infamous Parliament Security breach on December 13 last year.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Pratap Singh.

Singh was arrested by cops of the Kartavya Path police station. Special cell and other agencies have also interrogated the accused.

Cops are investigating the matter but they have not traced any terrorist angle to the trespassing. There are perceptions that the intention was to commit fraud.

Apart from the police of Dutva Path police station, the team of Special Cell of Delhi Police and other security agencies are also interrogating Singh.

Cops are also trying to find out the details of the accused.

It is noteworthy that on December 13 last year, two youths created a ruckus by making merry of the security of the Parliament by entering the audience gallery. Both jumped down from the audience gallery onto the desk and started spreading smog befiore being apprehended as their loyalists held demonstrations outside.

