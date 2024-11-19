ETV Bharat / bharat

Fake Document Racket Busted In Hyderabad: 1,250 Fake Passports Issued, 20 Flew Abroad

Hyderabad: The fake document racket busted by the police in Hyderabad shocked authorities as new details emerged. According to the police, since 2018, around 1,250 people have obtained passports using forged documents, and at least 20 of them have already travelled abroad. In a bizarre instance, a man reportedly secured a passport posing as a woman.

The racket operated out of the RS Online Service Centre at Patny in Secunderabad, was busted by the North Zone Task Force and Mahankali Police. Six individuals, including the main accused Rajkumar, have been arrested. Investigations revealed that this gang made fake Voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards for over 50,000 individuals, including foreign nationals.

International Implications

The police believe that some of those who used fraudulent passports have settled in countries like Dubai, Singapore and the United States. The authorities have written to various government departments seeking information about officials, who may have been complicit in issuing these fake documents.