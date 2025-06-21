Fake Cigarette Factory Busted In Bihar; Product Worth Several Crores Seized

By Dev Raj

Patna: You have got one more reason to quit smoking, courtesy the Bihar Police! They busted a factory at Balathuan in Rohtas district, around 180km southwest of Patna, on Saturday, which was producing fake cigarettes of well-known brands.

The police arrested two people, including the owner of the unit, and seized several machines, as well as, a large quantity of cigarettes in the operation, ready to be pushed into the markets in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand for sale.

Bihar Police busted a fake cigarette factory at Balathun in Rohtas district (ETV Bharat)

"We took action based on intelligence inputs that a person from Uttar Pradesh was running an illicit cigarette manufacturing unit in the basement of a building in Balathuan village under Sasaram Mufassil police station area, and was producing cigarettes of famous brands," Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Raushan Kumar said.

Though the tipoff had come late on Friday evening, a raiding team was assembled under Sasaram sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) – II, in which personnel from four police stations were roped in. The team first verified the information in a clandestine manner and then conducted the raid, which went on till early hours of Saturday.

"We released altogether 27 labourers employed there after a preliminary enquiry, but arrested supervisor Rajesh Kumar Mishra, a native of Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh. We questioned him, after which he led us to the factory’s owner Gopalji Ojha, of Balia district in Uttar Pradesh. The latter was staying in a rented house in the Sasaram city area," Raushan said.

The arrested people were engaged in making counterfeit cigarettes for the past seven years. They led the people to a godown where neatly packed cigarettes of various brands worth Rs 3 crore and raw material of around Rs 1 crore were seized.

Raushan told ETV Bharat that the seized raw material, especially the tobacco, was of very low quality. "It was basically tobacco dust mixed with other materials, which was filled in the cigarettes. The finishing of the product was such that common people could not have suspected anything amiss by seeing it. The racketeers were producing the cigarettes perhaps at one-tenth of the cost borne by the big companies,” Raushan said.

The police also seized three large automatic cigarette manufacturing machines worth several crores of rupees from the factory. Additionally, freshly made counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs 50 lakhs were also seized from the unit during the raid.

The factory and godown premises have been sealed in the presence of a magistrate, while further investigations are being conducted to unearth the linkages of the racket and other people connected with it.