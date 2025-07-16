ETV Bharat / bharat

Fake Certificates For MBBS Counseling: 20 TN Students To Face Penal Action

Health Minister M Subramanian said they were disqualified from participating in general counselling and banned from participating in the state medical counselling for three years.

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian.
Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: Penal action will be initiated against 20 students who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses by submitting fake certificates, Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian said on Wednesday. They will be barred from participating in the counselling for three years.

About 72,743 students applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, based on the results of the NEET-UG 2025 exam through the website https://tnmedicalselection.net. Now, their certificates are being verified online. The first phase of the four-round counselling will take place from July 21 to 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on September 1.

"A review of 72,743 applications received for undergraduate MBBS and BDS degree courses is underway. A few students who have forgotten to attach their caste certificate, birth certificate, marksheet, etc., are given two days to upload the same. Their applications will be verified after that."

It has been found during the review that 20 applicants have provided fake certificates. They have been disqualified from participating in the general counselling and banned from participating in the state medical counselling for three years. Legal action will also be initiated against them. Among them, seven students have provided fake birth certificates, nine have provided fake birth and caste certificates, and four students have provided fake embassy certificates for NRI eligibility.

"The last date of verification is July 18, and the rank list will be published on July 25 at 10 am. Following that, the first phase of medical counselling will be held on July 30 at 10 am in Tamil Nadu as per the Centre's schedule. Certificates for the heirs of IRD and ex-servicemen are currently being verified," Subramanian said.

Also Read:

  1. MBBS Tuition Fee For NRI, Management Quota Hiked In Tamil Nadu Private Colleges
  2. United Tamil Nadu Will Defeat Delhi’s Saffron Agenda, Says CM Stalin

Chennai: Penal action will be initiated against 20 students who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses by submitting fake certificates, Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian said on Wednesday. They will be barred from participating in the counselling for three years.

About 72,743 students applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, based on the results of the NEET-UG 2025 exam through the website https://tnmedicalselection.net. Now, their certificates are being verified online. The first phase of the four-round counselling will take place from July 21 to 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on September 1.

"A review of 72,743 applications received for undergraduate MBBS and BDS degree courses is underway. A few students who have forgotten to attach their caste certificate, birth certificate, marksheet, etc., are given two days to upload the same. Their applications will be verified after that."

It has been found during the review that 20 applicants have provided fake certificates. They have been disqualified from participating in the general counselling and banned from participating in the state medical counselling for three years. Legal action will also be initiated against them. Among them, seven students have provided fake birth certificates, nine have provided fake birth and caste certificates, and four students have provided fake embassy certificates for NRI eligibility.

"The last date of verification is July 18, and the rank list will be published on July 25 at 10 am. Following that, the first phase of medical counselling will be held on July 30 at 10 am in Tamil Nadu as per the Centre's schedule. Certificates for the heirs of IRD and ex-servicemen are currently being verified," Subramanian said.

Also Read:

  1. MBBS Tuition Fee For NRI, Management Quota Hiked In Tamil Nadu Private Colleges
  2. United Tamil Nadu Will Defeat Delhi’s Saffron Agenda, Says CM Stalin

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEET UG 2025MBBS COURSEBDS COURSETN HEALTH MINISTERFAKE CERTIFICATE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.