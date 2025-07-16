Fake Certificates For MBBS Counseling: 20 TN Students To Face Penal Action

Chennai: Penal action will be initiated against 20 students who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses by submitting fake certificates, Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian said on Wednesday. They will be barred from participating in the counselling for three years.

About 72,743 students applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, based on the results of the NEET-UG 2025 exam through the website https://tnmedicalselection.net. Now, their certificates are being verified online. The first phase of the four-round counselling will take place from July 21 to 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on September 1.

"A review of 72,743 applications received for undergraduate MBBS and BDS degree courses is underway. A few students who have forgotten to attach their caste certificate, birth certificate, marksheet, etc., are given two days to upload the same. Their applications will be verified after that."

It has been found during the review that 20 applicants have provided fake certificates. They have been disqualified from participating in the general counselling and banned from participating in the state medical counselling for three years. Legal action will also be initiated against them. Among them, seven students have provided fake birth certificates, nine have provided fake birth and caste certificates, and four students have provided fake embassy certificates for NRI eligibility.

"The last date of verification is July 18, and the rank list will be published on July 25 at 10 am. Following that, the first phase of medical counselling will be held on July 30 at 10 am in Tamil Nadu as per the Centre's schedule. Certificates for the heirs of IRD and ex-servicemen are currently being verified," Subramanian said.