Fake BEMS Degree Racket Busted; 13, Including 10 Fake 'Doctors', Held In Surat

Surat: A fake Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degree racket was busted in Gujarat's Surat with the arrest of 13 persons, including 10 fake doctors, a police official said on Thursday. Allopathic and homoeopathic medicines, injections, syrup bottles and certificates were found in the "clinics" of the accused, he added.

"Three of the accused were selling bogus BEMS degrees for Rs 70,000. They have been identified as Surat resident Rasesh Gujarathi, Ahmedabad resident BK Rawat and their associate Irfan Saiyed. Our preliminary probe has found the racket was being operated by Gujarathi and Rawat under the garb of 'Board Of Electro Homeopathic Medicine, Ahmedabad'," a police release said.

"Both the accused have sold such certificates to nearly 1,500 individuals. Some of these are only 10th pass. Gujarathi had started a college in Gopipura area in 2002 and offered a three-year course in Electro Homeopathy. However, he incurred a loss as he failed to find students for the course," the release said.

He then came into contact with Rawat and both started selling the degree for Rs 70,000 to anyone wanting to start their clinic the duo used to give them degree certificates, marksheets, registration certificates and I-cards within one week of admission in the course, the official said.