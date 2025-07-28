'Faith-Based Targeting': Rahul, Venugopal Protest In Parliament Over Kerala Nuns' Arrest in Chhattisgarh

Durg: The issue of the arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala, who were taken into custody on Saturday at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh for their alleged role in conversion, has snowballed into a major controversy.

The arrest found their echo in the Parliament on Monday. UDF MPs protested against arrests in the House. Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal were vocal in their opposition to the arrests.

The arrest has kicked up a political storm, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that the nuns were targeted for their faith. “Two Catholic nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh after being targeted for their faith, this isn’t justice, it’s BJP-RSS mob rule. This reflects a dangerous pattern: systematic harassment of minorities in this regime," he said.

Besides Congress, UDF MPs also protested in Parliament. They vowed to protest till the nuns are released. According to leaders, religious freedom is a constitutional right.

Registering his protest, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal termed the arrests as unjustified. He also blamed the Chhattisgarh government for the 'shocking arrest.'

According to him, Catholic nuns in Durg were targeted by a violent mob without any crime. "In the BJP-RSS system, all minorities are treated like criminals and hooligans are unleashed to intimidate fellow citizens practising their religion," Venugopal said.

He continued, "This nexus between Bajrang Dal goons and police in Chhattisgarh shows BJP's real intentions towards religious minorities."

On Saturday, chaos broke out at Durg railway station over conversion and human trafficking. Bajrang Dal workers surrounded and stopped two nuns, a young man and three tribal girls. They alleged that the girls were being lured and taken to Agra in Uttar Pradesh, where they were about to be converted. After the ruckus created by Bajrang Dal, two nuns and a young man were arrested by GRP.