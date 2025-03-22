Fair Delimitation Joint Action Committee: Stalin Proposes Name For Movement Against Population Based Delimitation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the leaders in the forum have united "as one team to protect Indian democracy", in his opening remarks to the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee against delimitation on the lines of the population being held in Chennai today.
He proposed the Committee can be aptly named as "Fair Delimitation - Joint Action Committee".
"Every State has its own unique language and food habits. The federal fabric of this country can be sustained only through granting regional autonomy to the states. This was the reason behind the Constitutional architects designing India as a Union of States with a federal structure. Whenever the federal structure suffered a setback, democratic forces have always played vanguard to it," Stalin said as he addressed the meeting.
"We have now come together with this realisation. This will be a very important day in the history in protecting India's federal structure," he said.
The Tamil Nadu CM said the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies based on population will have a massive impact on "states like us".
"Therefore, we will have to oppose this tooth and nail."
He recalled how "Tamil Nadu will lose 8 seats if the (total) number is not increased and the state stands to lose 12 seats if the number is increased in terms of the existing proportion of representation.
"This will be the same case for all the states whose leaders have gathered here."
The exercise will essentially punish every state which is here for successfully enforcing population control, he said.
"We are not against delimitation, we are for fair delimitation," Stalin said, adding that the collective is for a fair delimitation. He proposed the Joint Action Committee to be renamed as "Fair Delimitation JAC" and left the attendees to mull over it.
He said that renaming would not be the end of this fight and that it is pertinent to pursue the agenda consistently until the mission (states that have made progress get their due representation) is achieved.
"On one hand, we will have to impress the union government and we should also make people aware of the detrimental effects (the states will have to bear if the delimitation is based on population)," he said, terming it as one of the most crucial roles of the Committee.
He suggested forming a group of legal experts who would brainstorm on the necessary legal action and evaluate the available legal recourses (against the unfair delimitation). He sought comments and feedback on the resolutions he had proposed.
He also asserted that a united approach in this fight would end well and that "we should not allow the downsizing, even an iota in the existing proportion of representation at any cost".
Chief Ministers from Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab--Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy and Bhagwant Singh Mann-- are among those who were in attendance at the meeting.