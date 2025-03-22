ETV Bharat / bharat

Fair Delimitation Joint Action Committee: Stalin Proposes Name For Movement Against Population Based Delimitation

Screengrab showing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Telangana counterpart, participating in the first Joint Action Committee meeting against population based delimitation in Chennai, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the leaders in the forum have united "as one team to protect Indian democracy", in his opening remarks to the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee against delimitation on the lines of the population being held in Chennai today.

He proposed the Committee can be aptly named as "Fair Delimitation - Joint Action Committee".

"Every State has its own unique language and food habits. The federal fabric of this country can be sustained only through granting regional autonomy to the states. This was the reason behind the Constitutional architects designing India as a Union of States with a federal structure. Whenever the federal structure suffered a setback, democratic forces have always played vanguard to it," Stalin said as he addressed the meeting.

"We have now come together with this realisation. This will be a very important day in the history in protecting India's federal structure," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM said the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies based on population will have a massive impact on "states like us".

"Therefore, we will have to oppose this tooth and nail."

He recalled how "Tamil Nadu will lose 8 seats if the (total) number is not increased and the state stands to lose 12 seats if the number is increased in terms of the existing proportion of representation.

"This will be the same case for all the states whose leaders have gathered here."