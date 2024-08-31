ETV Bharat / bharat

'Factually Incorrect...To Cover Up Delays': Centre Slams Mamata Banerjee In Reply To Her Letter

New Delhi: Shortly after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating stringent central legislation on rape and murder cases, the Centre wrote back to her asserting that the state government needed to implement the existing laws in “letter and spirit” as the same were stringent enough to tackle violence and crimes against women.

In a second letter to Mamata Banerjee in a week, Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi pointed out that the West Bengal government had not operationalised additional 11 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) to specifically deal with cases of rape and POCSO cases.

Devi said West Bengal has established 88 Fast Track Courts (FTCs), which are not the same as the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) covered under the Central Government Scheme.

Banerjee, who wrote to Modi a few days ago on the issue following nationwide uproar over the rape and murder of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, sought mandatory provision for time-bound disposal of cases of rape/rape and murder.

"In spite of the pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in West Bengal, the State has not operationalised additional 11 FTSCs which may be exclusive POCSO courts or combined FTSCs dealing with both rape and POCSO cases, as per the state's requirement," the Union Minister said in the letter to Banerjee.

"As may be seen, the information contained in your letter in this regard is factually incorrect and appears to be a step in the direction to cover up the delays in operationalising the FTSCs by the state," Devi said.

Concerning Banerjee's observation on the need to post permanent judicial officers in FTSCs, the Union minister said the scheme guidelines clearly provide for one judicial officer and seven staff to work exclusively for the disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases.