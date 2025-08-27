‘Facts Are Quite Shocking’: SC On Convict Remaining In Prison Beyond Sentence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given two weeks to the Madhya Pradesh government to respond in a matter in which a rape convict spent over eight years in prison, despite having completed his seven-year sentence, saying “the facts of this case are quite shocking”.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan on August 22. The bench noted that the petitioner was put to trial in the court of sessions judge, Khurai, District Sagar, Madhya Pradesh for the offence punishable under Sections 376(1), 450 and 560B of the IPC.

The sessions trial resulted in the conviction of the petitioner and he was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2000. The petitioner went on appeal before the high court. His criminal appeal was allowed partly by a judgment and order dated October 10, 2007, by which the high court reduced the sentence from life imprisonment to a minimum of seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The high court noted that the prosecutrix was a married woman and there was a delay in lodging the FIR. “The medical evidence has not been corroborated to the commission of offence of rape. Looking at the overall circumstances and evidence on record, in our opinion, it would be just and proper if the sentence awarded by the trial court for commission of offence punishable under section 376 of IPC be reduced to seven years”, said the high court.

The apex court at the beginning of its order said the facts of this case are quite shocking. “The matter of concern is that although the high court partly allowed the appeal by reducing the sentence of life imprisonment to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, the petitioner came to be released from jail only on June 6, 2025”, said the apex court.

The apex court said it would like to know how such a serious lapse occurred and why the petitioner remained in jail for more than eight years even after undergoing the entire sentence of seven years. “We want the state to offer an appropriate explanation in this regard. We grant two weeks’ time to the state to file an appropriate reply to the aforesaid”, said the apex court.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 8, 2025.