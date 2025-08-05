Fact Check: Will Banks Stop Rs 500 Notes Disbursal Through ATMs From September 2025?

New Delhi: Over the last few days, social media has been flooded with a viral message claiming that Rs 500 notes will no longer be dispensed through ATMs from September this year. However, government sources have rubbished the reports, categorically denying such claims as completely "false".

In July, a message started circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, claiming that:

75 percent of the country's ATMs would stop dispensing Rs 500 notes by September 30, 2025.

90 percent of ATMs would stop dispensing Rs 500 notes by March 31, 2026.

Customers can only withdraw Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes from ATMs in the future.

The viral message read: "RBI has asked all banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes by September 30, 2025 from ATM. Target is 75 percent of all bank ATMs and then 90 percent by March 31, 2026. Going forward, ATMs will disburse only Rs 200 and Rs 100. So start liquidating the Rs 500 notes that you have in hand from now on."

However, government sources have clearly denied this as a "misinformation". In a statement, Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, "Rs 500 notes will continue to be legal tender. No instructions have been issued in this regard by RBI."

The government urged people to be careful when forwarding or believing such unverified information. "Do not fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it," PIB advised.

The RBI has also said that any update on currency circulation or ATM withdrawals or information related to the Reserve Bank of India will be officially communicated to the public.

According to RBI's Annual Report for 2024-25, Rs 500 notes were most widely circulated currency in the country, accounting for over 40 percent of the total currency in circulation.