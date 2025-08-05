ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Will Banks Stop Rs 500 Notes Disbursal Through ATMs From September 2025?

Has RBI really asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by September? A message falsely claiming exactly this is viral on WhatsApp.

Fact Check: Will ATMs Stop Disbursing Rs 500 Notes From September 2025?
Fact Check: Will Banks Stop Rs 500 Notes Disbursal Through ATMs From September 2025? (Representational Image/ IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Over the last few days, social media has been flooded with a viral message claiming that Rs 500 notes will no longer be dispensed through ATMs from September this year. However, government sources have rubbished the reports, categorically denying such claims as completely "false".

In July, a message started circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, claiming that:

  • 75 percent of the country's ATMs would stop dispensing Rs 500 notes by September 30, 2025.
  • 90 percent of ATMs would stop dispensing Rs 500 notes by March 31, 2026.
  • Customers can only withdraw Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes from ATMs in the future.

The viral message read: "RBI has asked all banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes by September 30, 2025 from ATM. Target is 75 percent of all bank ATMs and then 90 percent by March 31, 2026. Going forward, ATMs will disburse only Rs 200 and Rs 100. So start liquidating the Rs 500 notes that you have in hand from now on."

However, government sources have clearly denied this as a "misinformation". In a statement, Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, "Rs 500 notes will continue to be legal tender. No instructions have been issued in this regard by RBI."

The government urged people to be careful when forwarding or believing such unverified information. "Do not fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it," PIB advised.

The RBI has also said that any update on currency circulation or ATM withdrawals or information related to the Reserve Bank of India will be officially communicated to the public.

According to RBI's Annual Report for 2024-25, Rs 500 notes were most widely circulated currency in the country, accounting for over 40 percent of the total currency in circulation.

Also Read

  1. Fact Check: A Dancing Video Of An Instagram Influencer Is Falsely Linked To Meerut Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi
  2. Fact Check: Indian PM Modi Mocked In Mauritius With Song On Inflation?

New Delhi: Over the last few days, social media has been flooded with a viral message claiming that Rs 500 notes will no longer be dispensed through ATMs from September this year. However, government sources have rubbished the reports, categorically denying such claims as completely "false".

In July, a message started circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, claiming that:

  • 75 percent of the country's ATMs would stop dispensing Rs 500 notes by September 30, 2025.
  • 90 percent of ATMs would stop dispensing Rs 500 notes by March 31, 2026.
  • Customers can only withdraw Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes from ATMs in the future.

The viral message read: "RBI has asked all banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes by September 30, 2025 from ATM. Target is 75 percent of all bank ATMs and then 90 percent by March 31, 2026. Going forward, ATMs will disburse only Rs 200 and Rs 100. So start liquidating the Rs 500 notes that you have in hand from now on."

However, government sources have clearly denied this as a "misinformation". In a statement, Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, "Rs 500 notes will continue to be legal tender. No instructions have been issued in this regard by RBI."

The government urged people to be careful when forwarding or believing such unverified information. "Do not fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it," PIB advised.

The RBI has also said that any update on currency circulation or ATM withdrawals or information related to the Reserve Bank of India will be officially communicated to the public.

According to RBI's Annual Report for 2024-25, Rs 500 notes were most widely circulated currency in the country, accounting for over 40 percent of the total currency in circulation.

Also Read

  1. Fact Check: A Dancing Video Of An Instagram Influencer Is Falsely Linked To Meerut Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi
  2. Fact Check: Indian PM Modi Mocked In Mauritius With Song On Inflation?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RESERVE BANK OF INDIAATM WITHDRAWALRBI GUIDELINESPIB FACT CHECK ON RS 500 NOTESRBI ON RS 500 NOTES DISBURSAL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.