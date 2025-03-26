ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Video Of Dispute Over Fruit Prices In Uttar Pradesh Given False Communal Spin



The viral claim is incorrect—the incident was a dispute over fruit prices between two Hindu groups, with no communal or religious angle involved.

What is the claim?

A video showing a group of people fighting on a road in Sambhal, a district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. It is being shared with the claim that Muslims attacked Hindu pilgrims traveling in a bus.

Users circulated the video (archived here) with a caption in Hindi that translates to: "Bus carrying Maa Purnagiri devotees attacked in Sambhal. Bhajans were playing in the bus, which had stopped for food and drinks. The jihadis insisted on stopping the bhajans. Devotees of the goddess were beaten to death."

Screenshot of the posts circulating on social media. (Logically Facts)



However, this claim is false. There was no communal angle to the incident. The video actually shows a fight between two groups belonging to the same religious community.

What did we find?

Multiple news reports confirmed that the incident occurred on March 21, 2025, near Janta Petrol Pump in the Sadar Kotwali area of Sambhal.