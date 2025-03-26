Fact Check: Video Of Dispute Over Fruit Prices In Uttar Pradesh Given False Communal Spin

The viral claim is incorrect—the incident was a dispute over fruit prices between two Hindu groups, with no communal or religious angle involved.
What is the claim?
A video showing a group of people fighting on a road in Sambhal, a district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. It is being shared with the claim that Muslims attacked Hindu pilgrims traveling in a bus.
Users circulated the video (archived here) with a caption in Hindi that translates to: "Bus carrying Maa Purnagiri devotees attacked in Sambhal. Bhajans were playing in the bus, which had stopped for food and drinks. The jihadis insisted on stopping the bhajans. Devotees of the goddess were beaten to death."
Additional archived posts can be found here, here, here, and here.
Screenshot of the posts circulating on social media. (Source: X/Screenshot/Modified by Logically Facts)
However, this claim is false. There was no communal angle to the incident. The video actually shows a fight between two groups belonging to the same religious community.
What did we find?
Multiple news reports confirmed that the incident occurred on March 21, 2025, near Janta Petrol Pump in the Sadar Kotwali area of Sambhal.
According to these reports, the bus carrying devotees had stopped by the roadside as some wanted to buy fruits. An argument broke out between the devotees and fruit vendors over pricing, which escalated into a physical altercation. Both sides began hitting each other with sticks. Police were called to the scene and detained several individuals.
Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Bishnoi stated in a recorded media briefing (archived here) that a few people had stepped off the bus to buy fruit when a dispute over prices ensued. The fruit vendor, a local resident, was assaulted first, after which the situation intensified. Police arrived and took the individuals involved into custody, Bishnoi said.
On March 22, 2025, Sambhal Police posted a clarification on X (archived here), stating (translated from Hindi): "There was a fight between two parties while buying fruits. Both parties belong to the same community (Hindu). Preventive action has been taken against six individuals from both sides, and further legal action is underway."
A screenshot of the clarification posted on X by Sambhal Police. (Source: X/Screenshot)
According to a report by Jagran News, Sambhal Kotwali Station House Officer Anuj Tomar said that Neeraj, Naresh, and Niranjan—residents of Bareilly Sarai—and Raju, Surjeet, and Sanjeev—residents of Mandli Samsapur in the Nakhasa police station area—were involved in the altercation. All six were booked for disturbing the peace.
Tomar confirmed to Logically Facts that both parties involved belonged to the Hindu community and that no FIR had been filed as of yet.
The available evidence, including police statements and local news reports, confirms that both parties involved in the altercation were from the same religious community. The video is being circulated with a false communal narrative.
The verdict
The claim that Muslims attacked Hindu pilgrims in Sambhal is incorrect. The incident stemmed from a dispute over fruit prices between two groups belonging to the same religious community.
(Note: This story was first published by Logically Facts and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)