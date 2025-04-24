ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Video Of Dancing Couple Falsely Linked To Navy Officer Vinay Narwal, Killed Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Karnal: At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday (April 22), after which several social media users shared a video of a couple dancing against the scenic backdrop of Baisaran Valley. The 19-second video immediately went viral, and those sharing it claim that the duo in the video is Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer from Haryana's Karnal, who was killed in the attack, and his wife, Himanshi Sowami, minutes before the incident.

However, his family denied the claims and termed the shared posts completely false.

Appeal from Vinay's family

Talking to the media in Karnal on Thursday, Vinay’s sister, Drishti Narwal, clarified that these videos are not of her brother and sister-in-law. She said that the family were deeply saddened over the false claims and misinformation spread in his name.

“Do not show such false videos. Spreading wrong and fake videos is an insult to my brother's martyrdom. Please do not show it without the family's confirmation,” she said, in an emotional appeal.

Drishti also appealed to the media and social media users to contact the family before sharing any information or video about Vinay. “We are already in mourning, and such rumours are further hurting our feelings,” she said.