Fact Check: Video Of Dancing Couple Falsely Linked To Navy Officer Vinay Narwal, Killed Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Karnal: At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday (April 22), after which several social media users shared a video of a couple dancing against the scenic backdrop of Baisaran Valley. The 19-second video immediately went viral, and those sharing it claim that the duo in the video is Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer from Haryana's Karnal, who was killed in the attack, and his wife, Himanshi Sowami, minutes before the incident.
However, his family denied the claims and termed the shared posts completely false.
Appeal from Vinay's family
Talking to the media in Karnal on Thursday, Vinay’s sister, Drishti Narwal, clarified that these videos are not of her brother and sister-in-law. She said that the family were deeply saddened over the false claims and misinformation spread in his name.
“Do not show such false videos. Spreading wrong and fake videos is an insult to my brother's martyrdom. Please do not show it without the family's confirmation,” she said, in an emotional appeal.
Drishti also appealed to the media and social media users to contact the family before sharing any information or video about Vinay. “We are already in mourning, and such rumours are further hurting our feelings,” she said.
Truth About Viral Video
At least two videos of a couple have gone viral on Instagram, in which the couple is seen dancing. Some users shared these videos, claiming them to be of Vinay and his wife, after which users started sharing them on other platforms.
However, some users raised questions about these videos, saying the videos show a different couple. Following this, content creators Ashish Sehrawat and Yashika Sharma issued a clarification on Instagram and identified themselves as the couple in the clip.
“We are alive. We don’t know how our video is being spread this way. It’s heartbreaking that it's being falsely linked to a tragic incident. Our sincere condolences go out to Lieutenant Narwal’s family. Please report any posts misusing our video,” Sharma, who works as a flight attendant, said.
The couple also confirmed that they allegedly shared the video on their social media on Tuesday, the same day as the attack, but took it down once they received backlash.
