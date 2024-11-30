ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check! Video Claiming Arvind Kejriwal Ignored Rahul Gandhi's Handshake Is Cropped

Claim Video shows Arvind Kejriwal refusing to shake hands with Rahul Gandhi during Hemant Soren's oath taking ceremony Fact Check BOOM found that the claim is false. A live broadcast of the event shows the two shook hands. The viral portion seen in the video is the part taken after Gandhi and Kejriwal shook hands.

A viral video claiming to show former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal snubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by refusing to shake hands with the latter at an oath taking ceremony in Jharkhand, is cropped and misleading.

BOOM found that Kejriwal and Gandhi had shook hands moments before the portion seen in the viral video.

Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi on November 28, 2024. The ceremony was attended by several leaders of the opposition from the I.N.D.I.A block including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Video of Kejriwal and Gandhi shared with false claim

The 24 seconds long video appears to show Gandhi tentatively extending his right hand forward as a hand shake but Kejriwal greeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar standing beside Gandhi.

The clip was posted on X with a Hindi caption claiming "Kejriwal did not shake hands with Rahul Gandhi. Meaning clearly AAP is not in the mood to give importance to Congress in Delhi elections"

Screenshot of media outlets falsely claiming that Arvind Kejriwal Ignored Rahul Gandhi's Handshake (BOOM)

The viral video was first posted by wire agency ANI (Asian News International) on November 28, 2024, while reporting that Kejriwal had arrived at Jharkhand CM elect Soren's ceremony. Several X users have called out ANI for posting the now viral clip.