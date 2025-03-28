ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Social Media Post Claiming PhonePe Offered Cashbacks During Ongoing IPL Season Is Fake; Details Inside

Multiple social media users shared a post claiming that PhonePe was offering a ₹696 cashback during the Indian Premier League season. However, an investigation by the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the post was fake. PhonePe had not announced any such cashback offer, and the links in the post led to fraudulent, non-functional pages.

On March 22, a Facebook user going by the name ‘Ipl-Hub’ shared a post about PhonePe claiming that it is offering a cashback of Rs 696 this IPL season. The post also shared a link where the user had to register to avail of the cashback.

The text in the post, which garnered 979 likes, originally in Hindi, read: “This IPL PhonePe is giving ₹696 free cashback.”

The Desk ran the viral post through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found multiple users had shared it with similar claims.

Two such posts can be viewed here and here

To verify the claim, the Desk checked the link to the viral post that read Get.Offer.com, which does not carry the company's name. Below is a screenshot highlighting the same.