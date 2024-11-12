ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check | Pakistani Flag Raised At NCP Leader's Maharashtra Rally? No, Claim Is False

Screenshots of social media claims alleging a Pakistani flag was seen at Nawab Malik's campaign roadshow in Shivaji Nagar. ( X, modified by Logically Facts )

Fact-Check The Verdict: FALSE The green flag with a white crescent and star seen at NCP leader Nawab Malik's Shivaji Nagar roadshow is an Islamic flag, not a Pakistani flag. What's the claim? A photo of a green flag with a white crescent and star, seen during a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) roadshow by former minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai, has gone viral with claims that it is a Pakistani flag. The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a Hindi caption translated as: “Why should the Pakistani flag be waved behind? Guys…” Archived versions of such posts can be found here and here. Screenshots of the viral social media posts. (Source: X/Instagram/Modified by Logically Facts) The campaign is in preparation for the Assembly elections in the Indian state of Maharashtra, scheduled for November 20, with results on November 23. Malik is the NCP candidate for the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency, while his daughter, Sana Malik, is contesting in Anushaktinagar, another constituency in Maharashtra. However, our investigation found that the flag in the image is not a Pakistani flag but an Islamic religious flag. What did we find Using reverse image search, we found a similar photo published by Deccan Herald, titled “Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ajit Pawar.” This photo shows Malik, his daughter, and associates in the same attire as in the viral image. The report confirms that on November 7, 2024, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar joined campaign roadshows for Malik and his daughter Sana Malik.

Malik also posted campaign photos from his Shivaji Nagar roadshow on X (archived here), including the viral image with a Hindi caption translating to: “Strong leadership of Maharashtra National President of the Nationalist Congress Party and beloved Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Hon. @ajitpawarspeaks Dada’s Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. Welcome to the assembly constituency.” Ajit Pawar, who campaigned alongside Malik, also shared images from the event on X (archived here). The unaltered image posted by Malik shows the same green flag, indicating it has not been tampered with. However, social media posts have mistaken this flag for the Pakistani flag, which is actually an Islamic religious flag. Difference between the Pakistani flag and the Islamic flag The green flag in question features a white crescent and star at its centre, along with smaller stars surrounding it. In contrast, the Pakistani flag includes a green field with a white vertical stripe on the left side, with only a single crescent and star in the remaining green portion. Screenshot of the viral image highlighting the green flag and the Islamic flag. (Source: X/Modified by Logically Facts) The absence of a white stripe on the left side clearly indicates this is not the Pakistani flag but a common Islamic flag, often featuring other design elements such as smaller stars. Comparison of the image of the flag in the viral image, the Islamic flag with the Pakistani flag. (Source: X/Britannica/Wikimedia Commons) A similar Islamic flag featuring the crescent, star, and additional elements is available on the stock photo site Alamy and closely resembles the flag in the viral image. Flags of this kind are also sold as Islamic flags for Eid Miladunnabi on e-commerce platforms. A similar flag, as seen in the viral image, was available for sale on an e-commerce platform, where it was identified as an Islamic flag. (Source: Screenshot/ Flipkart) News coverage of the November 7 roadshow in Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd did not report any display of Pakistani flags. The image circulating online is misrepresenting an Islamic flag in the background, promoting a misleading narrative amid Maharashtra’s election. Logically Facts has previously debunked similar claims where Islamic flags at rallies were misidentified as ‘Pakistani flags.’ The verdict A green flag with a white crescent and star seen at campaign roadshows for Nawab Malik and his daughter in Shivaji Nagar is mistakenly identified as a Pakistani flag. It is actually an Islamic flag, distinct from the Pakistani flag, as it lacks a white stripe on the left and features additional smaller stars. (Note: This story was first published by Logically Facts as part of Shakti Collective and is republished by ETV Bharat.)