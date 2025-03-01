Fact Check: Old Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Mahakaleshwar Temple Shared As Recent With False Claim

New Delhi: A video recently circulated on social media, with users claiming it showed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visiting the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Users shared the video, which purportedly showed the Congress leader arriving at the temple for this year’s Mahashivratri celebrations, accompanied by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found the claim to be false. The viral video of Rahul Gandhi at the Ujjain temple actually dates back to his visit in March 2024. An old video with a misleading claim was recently shared on social media.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on February 26, claiming it showed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visiting Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

"Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Rahul Gandhi, a devotee of Mahadev, will be the country's next Prime Minister," the user captioned the video.

Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with the screenshot:

Screenshot of old video of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple shared as recent with false claim (X/formerly Twitter)

The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Upon running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several other users shared the same video with a similar claim.

Two such posts can be found here and here, with their archived versions available here and here, respectively:

The search results also led the Desk to a video published on the official X handle of ANI. The handle posted a video that matched the settings in the viral post. However, further details revealed that it was first posted on March 5, 2024, which predates the February 26 Mahashivratri celebrations held in the country this year.

Here is the link to the post:

Below is a combination image highlighting that the visuals seen in the viral post matched those of the original video posted on March 5, 2024.

Frames from the old video that is being shared now with false claims (PTI)

In the next part of the investigation, the Desk conducted a customised keyword search on Google regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ujjain in March 2024. The search results led to multiple news reports confirming his visit.

Here is the link and a screenshot of a report by ABP News, which elaborated on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ujjain along with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in March 2024:

Screenshot of a news report which elaborated on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ujjain along with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in March 2024. (PTI)

Additionally, as part of the investigation, the Desk scanned the social media handles of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha but found no details regarding his schedule on Mahashivratri. However, a post was found on his X handle in which he extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Maha Shivratri! May the blessings of Shiv Shakti always remain on you. Har Har Mahadev," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted.

Here is the link to his post, along with a screenshot:

Screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's post (X/formerly Twitter)

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that an old video of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain from March 2024 was shared on social media as recent with a false claim.

