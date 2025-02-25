ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Old Video Of Kannada Film Star Yash Spotted With Family In Mumbai Falsely Linked To Maha Kumbh 2025; Details Inside

Screenshot of the post claiming Kannada film star Yash and his family arriving in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A video recently circulated on social media claimed to show Kannada film star Yash, along with his family, arriving in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. The video depicted Yash walking through the streets of Prayagraj, accompanied by his wife and two children.

However, an investigation by the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the video actually dates back to November 2024 and was shot in Mumbai. In it, Yash was seen spending time with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children. The old and unrelated video was falsely shared on social media as recent, misleadingly linking it to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Claim

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on February 23, claiming it showed Kannada film star Yash and his family arriving in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

"Yash reaches Maha Kumbh with family. Congresses, not only the general public but celebrities from the South too are visiting Maha Kumbh. Keep howling now," the user shared the post with the caption.

Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot:

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Upon running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several other users sharing the same video with similar claims.