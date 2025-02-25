Fact Check: Old Video Of Kannada Film Star Yash Spotted With Family In Mumbai Falsely Linked To Maha Kumbh 2025; Details Inside

New Delhi: A video recently circulated on social media claimed to show Kannada film star Yash, along with his family, arriving in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. The video depicted Yash walking through the streets of Prayagraj, accompanied by his wife and two children.
However, an investigation by the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the video actually dates back to November 2024 and was shot in Mumbai. In it, Yash was seen spending time with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children. The old and unrelated video was falsely shared on social media as recent, misleadingly linking it to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on February 23, claiming it showed Kannada film star Yash and his family arriving in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.
"Yash reaches Maha Kumbh with family. Congresses, not only the general public but celebrities from the South too are visiting Maha Kumbh. Keep howling now," the user shared the post with the caption.
Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot:
Investigation
The Desk ran the viral video through the InVid tool and extracted multiple keyframes. Upon running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several other users sharing the same video with similar claims.
Two such posts can be seen here and here, with their archived versions available here and here, respectively:
The search result also led the Desk to a video shared by the official Facebook page of News18. The handle carried the same video seen in the viral post; however, the origin of the video dates back to November 25, 2024, which predates the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which began on January 13, 2025.
Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot:
Below is a combination image highlighting the content seen in the viral video, matched with the Instagram video posted on November 25, 2024.
Additionally, the Desk also scanned through multiple social media handles of the Kannada movie star to corroborate whether he had visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. However, no such information or posts were found.
Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the video of Kannada movie star Yash spotted along with his family was shot in Mumbai in November 2024. The old video was misattributed and falsely linked to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.
Kannada film star Yash and his family arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.
The video was shot in Mumbai in November 2024. In it, Yash is seen spending quality time with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children.
Multiple social media users recently shared a video claiming it showed Kannada film star Yash and his family arriving in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. However, in its investigation, the Desk found the video to be three months old and shot in Mumbai, not Prayagraj. The old and unrelated video was shared on social media as recent, with a false claim.
(Note: This story was first published by PTI News and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)