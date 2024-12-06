ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Old Video From Hathras Stampede Falsely Shared On Social Media In Name Of Anti-Minority Violence In Bangladesh

Screenshot of the post claiming Hindu women were raped and murdered by people ( PTI )

Amid the rising incidents of atrocities against the minority community in Bangladesh, a video recently went viral on social media, claiming that it showed how Hindu women were raped and murdered in Bangladesh. However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found in its investigation that the video was shared on social media with a false claim and showed victims of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras in July this year.

On July 2, thousands of people, mostly from disadvantaged sections of society, gathered in Hathras to listen to a ‘godman’ preach. As he left the venue, they ran out to catch a final glimpse of him and knelt down to collect the mud on which he had walked. A stampede broke out, killing 121 people, most of whom were women.

Claim

A Facebook user shared on December 5 a video, claiming that it showed Hindu women who were raped and murdered by people from the Muslim community in Bangladesh.

Investigation

The Desk ran a keyframe of the video through Google Lens and found that a similar video showing women's bodies was uploaded on YouTube on July 2, 2024, which looked somewhat similar to the viral video.

Here is the link to the video and below is a screenshot of the same: