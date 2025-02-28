Fact Check: No, This Aerial Acrobat Was Not Performed At Maha Kumbh 2025; Old And Unrelated Image Shared With False Claim

New Delhi: Multiple social media users recently shared an image claiming it showed the aerial acrobatics performed by the Indian Air Force on the last day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which also coincided with Mahashivratri celebrations in the country. The image depicted three Sukhoi aircraft forming the shape of a Trishul in the sky over Prayagraj.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found the claim false in its investigation. The viral image has been shared with different claims over the years (at least since March 2019), making it clear that it was not taken during the aerial show at the Maha Kumbh 2025. An old image was shared as recent with a false claim linking it to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Claim

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared an image on February 26, claiming it showed three Sukhoi aircraft creating the formation of Lord Shiva's Trishul in the sky over Prayagraj on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

"What a view! Sarvam Shivamayam! In Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela, the Indian Air Force mesmerised the crowd on the eve of MahaShivaratri with a spectacular Air Show. Three Sukhoi fighter jets formed Lord Shiva's Trishul, making the MahaKumbh even more unforgettable," the user shared the image with the caption.

Screenshot of the image showing aerial acrobatics performed by the Indian Air Force on the last day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (PTI)

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral image through Google Lens and found that multiple other users had shared it with similar claims. Two such posts can be found here and here, along with their archived versions viewed here and here respectively:

In the next part of the investigation, the Desk conducted a customised keyword search on Google. It came across various videos published by media outlets covering the air show performed by the Indian Air Force on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, which also fell on the occasion of the Mahashivratri.

While the Desk carefully scanned through those videos, it found no visuals from yesterday's event that could match the viral post. Here is the link to the video posted on the official Instagram handle of Doordarshan News on February 26, which further confirmed that no such aerial acrobat was performed by the Indian Air Force on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Additionally, the Desk conducted another customised keyword search on Google to find more information about Trishul formations performed by the Indian Air Force over the years. The search results led us to multiple images of the Trishul formation made by the Indian Air Force over the years; however, none matched the viral photo.

Below is a screenshot highlighting the same.

Moreover, as a part of the investigation, to determine when the viral image was taken initially, the Desk ran it through Google Lens again and found an X post shared by a user named Purushottam Vyas.

The image shared by the user exactly matched the viral post; however, it was found that the post was shared on March 6, 2019, predating the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the viral image was not captured during the air show conducted in Prayagraj on February 26, 2025, the last day of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

CLAIM The viral image shows the Trishul formation made by the three Sukhoi aircraft of the Indian Air Force on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Prayagraj. FACT The Desk found that the viral image had been shared over the years with different claims and had no relation to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

CONCLUSION

Multiple social media users recently shared an image claiming it showed three Sukhoi aircraft creating the formation of Shiva's Trishul in the sky over Prayagraj on the occasion of Mahashivratri. However, the Desk, in its investigation, found the viral image had been shared with different claims over the years (at least since March 2019) and has no relation to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

(Note: This story was first published by PTI and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)