Fact Check: No, Free Bus Travel Scheme For Women Will Not Be Discontinued In Delhi; Social Media Post Shared With False Claim

New Delhi: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party was elected to power in the national capital, a viral social media post claimed that the former AAP government's 'Pink Ticket' scheme, which allows women to travel for free on Delhi’s buses, had been discontinued. Users alleged that the decision was made following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections on February 5.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found this claim to be false. An official from the Delhi Transport Corporation dismissed the misinformation, and newly sworn-in Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed to PTI that the free bus travel scheme for women would continue.

Claim

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a post on February 15, purportedly claiming that the former AAP government-led 'Pink Ticket' scheme, which allows women to travel for free on Delhi's buses, had been stopped.

"It is heard that after the BJP government came to power in Delhi, the free bus service provided by the Aam Aadmi Party for women is being stopped," the user shared in the post.

Here is the link and archive link to the post, along with a screenshot:

Screenshot of the post claiming that 'Pink Ticket' scheme for free bus travel for women in Delhi has been discontinued (PTI)

Investigation

The Desk conducted a customised keyword search on Google and found several other users who shared the same image with a similar claim on social media. Two such posts can be viewed here and here, with their archived versions available here and here, respectively.

In the next part of the investigation, to corroborate the claim made in the post, the Desk scanned the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) 's social media handles and official website but found no credible reports or announcements regarding the scheme's discontinuation.

Next, it (the Desk) contacted Navneet Chaudhary, the Public Relations Officer at the DTC, who, in a statement issued, vehemently rejected the false news surrounding the scheme. He clarified that women could continue to take advantage of free bus travel.

Additionally, as a part of the investigation, the Desk again made a customised keyword search on Google. This time, I came across a statement by Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh given to PTI regarding the free bus service scheme implemented by the erstwhile AAP government. He said, "It will continue... Public transport will be free, the facility will continue, and we will bring better facilities. We are committed to providing better facilities for women."

Here is the link to the post, along with a screenshot:

Screenshot of a statement by Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh (PTI)

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the free bus travel facility for female passengers in Delhi has not been stopped. A false claim was shared on social media, suggesting the scheme had been discontinued.