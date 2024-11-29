ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check | Lawyer Killed In Bangladesh Was Not Defending Arrested ISKCON Priest Krishna Das

Fact-Check The Verdict False

The deceased lawyer—assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam—was not defending ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das, who was represented by Shubhashish Sharma.

What is the claim?

Several social media posts and reports by Indian news outlets, including Republic, OpIndia, First Post, and The Economic Times, claim that the lawyer defending ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was hacked to death in Bangladesh during recent violence in Chattogram. This violence reportedly erupted following Das’s arrest.

One such post on X (archived here), which included a video from Republic, stated: “Muslim lawyer defending ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishna Das killed by an Islamist mob outside Chattogram court. Bangladesh is worse than Pakistan. Has anyone anywhere come out ashamed of being a Muslim yet.”

Das, an ISKCON leader and spokesperson for the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested at Dhaka airport on November 25, 2024, on charges of sedition. Protests erupted in Chattogram, where his supporters demanded his release. On November 26, a local court denied him bail, leading to further violence, including the murder of a lawyer and injuries to several others.

However, our investigation revealed that the murdered lawyer was not defending Chinmoy Das. Instead, he was an assistant public prosecutor named Saiful Islam. Advocate Subhashish Sharma represented Das.

What did we find?