Fact Check: Indian PM Modi Mocked In Mauritius With Song On Inflation? No, Video Is Edited

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : Mar 18, 2025, 3:34 PM IST

The Verdict (Fake) The original video features artists singing a traditional Bhojpuri song, not the track 'Mehngai Dayain' from the Hindi film 'Peepli Live,' as claimed. What is the claim? A video showing artists performing a song in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media, with claims that the performance mocked him over rising inflation in the country during his recent visit to Mauritius. The song heard in the video is 'Mehngai Dayain' (Inflation Witch) from the 2010 Bollywood film 'Peepli Live.' An X user shared the video (archived here) with a Hindi caption that translates to: “The witch of inflation loomed large even during Modi's visit to Mauritius. Now tell me, does anyone insult someone like this?” An account linked to the Congress party in Maharashtra’s Satara district also posted the video with a similar claim. The video has also circulated on Facebook with the same narrative, and archived versions of such posts can be found here, here, here, here, and here. Screenshot of viral posts circulating on social media. (Logically Facts) However, our analysis found that the audio in the viral video has been altered.

What did we find? Logically Facts identified a watermark reading "NETAFLIX" in the top right corner of the viral video. A search led us to an X account named NETAFLIX, which posted the same video on March 11, 2025 (archived here). The account's bio explicitly states that it is a parody account that creates memes. In the comment section of the post (archived here), the user clarified that the video had been edited. This indicates that the digitally altered video was first shared by a parody account before spreading across social media. A reverse image search led us to the original video, which was posted on the X account of Sansad TV on March 11, 2025 (archived here). The caption states: "Prime Minister @narendramodi expressed his deep gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Mauritius with the Geet Gawai presentation. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia #IndiaMauritius @HCI_PortLouis (translated from Hindi).” A comparison reveals that portions of this longer video were cropped, edited, and overlaid with different audio. A video of the same performance was also uploaded to Prime Minister Modi’s YouTube channel on March 11, 2025 (archived here), with the caption: “Mauritius welcomes PM Modi with Bihar’s traditional Geet Gawai!” In the original video, the musicians are singing 'Jai Bharat' (Hail India), not the song from 'Peepli Live.' The video description explains that the performance is a Geet Gawai, a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble performed by Bhojpuri-speaking communities in Mauritius. These communities trace their origins to indentured laborers who were brought to Mauritius in the 19th century. The verdict The viral video of artists performing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mauritius has been digitally altered. A Bhojpuri folk song was replaced with a Bollywood track about inflation to create the false impression that Modi was mocked during the event. (Note: This story was first published by Logically Facts and is republished by ETV Bharat as part of Shakti Collective.)